Launch of E3 Firearms Makes Valuable Online and In-person Firearms Training Available to Americans When Crime is Rising Across U.S.A.

Launch of E3 Firearms Makes Valuable Online and In-person Firearms Training Available to Americans When Crime is Rising Across U.S.A.

Kris "Tanto" Paronto, Benghazi Attack Veteran, Army Special Forces, CIA Security Contractor, and Best-Selling Author, has a New Mission as Co-Founder and Principal Trainer at E3 Firearms

MIAMI, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With crime and violence exploding, record numbers of people are concerned about their and their loved one's safety. More people than ever are seeking education and training from the privacy of their own homes on personal safety and buying firearms. E3 Firearms Association launches with Benghazi Attack Veteran, Kris "Tanto" Paronto as Co-Founder and principal trainer.

E3 is a community. It is a gathering place for like-minded people who are serious about their own and the safety and security of their loved ones. Here they find a welcoming environment for people of all experience levels who want to improve their safety and defense skills, both unarmed and armed, and enjoy themselves and the people around them.

E3 Firearms started focusing on women who were buying firearms and applying for concealed carry licenses in large numbers. The goal was to create a place where they would feel comfortable and not intimidated while learning to protect themselves and keep themselves and their families safe.

Although a great place for newcomers to the self-defense and firearms training space, E3 Firearms features some of the most seasoned and respected trainers. Even seasoned professionals will learn new ways of doing things and get better by joining the E3 Firearms community.

About E3 Firearms Association: The mission of E3 Firearms is to Empower, Educate and Entertain responsible gun owners with up-to-date firearm trends, training, self-defense best practices, and events, virtual and on the range while providing an environment that welcomes people of like minds at all experience levels who want to improve their skills and enjoy the company of others who aspire to these same goals. For more information visit https://www.e3firearmsassociation.com/.

MULTIMEDIA:

PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/22-0720-s2p-paronto-300dpi.jpg

Caption: Kris "Tanto" Paronto, Benghazi Attack Veteran, Army Special Forces, CIA Security Contractor, Co-Founder and Principal Trainer at E3 Firearms.

This release was issued through Send2Press®, a unit of Neotrope®. For more information, visit Send2Press Newswire at https://www.Send2Press.com

View original content:

SOURCE Neotrope