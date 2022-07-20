Aktion Associates, Inc., Named to Accounting Today's 2022 VAR 100 List

The VAR 100 list recognizes top resellers of accounting software.

MAUMEE, Ohio, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aktion Associates, Inc., a national ERP software reseller and IT infrastructure provider focused on the Architectural Engineering & Construction, Distribution and Manufacturing industries, announced it has been named to Accounting Today's 2022 VAR 100 list. The list is an annual report that ranks the top Value Added Resellers (VARS) of accounting software in the United States. Aktion Associates ranked #16 on the list.

Accounting Today 2022 VAR 100 (PRNewswire)

As businesses shift from "survive" mode to "thrive" mode, the value-added resellers in Accounting Today's 2022 Top 100 VAR ranking are helping them make major investments in digital infrastructure to meet the challenges of a dramatically changed business environment.

"Aktion's heritage is reselling and implementing industry-specific ERP software and providing continued support for as long as the customer decides to use the software," said Aktion CEO Scott Irwin. "As our customers' technology needs have changed, we've changed as well. Aktion has successfully combined our ERP software expertise, cloud & managed services deliverables and deep industry knowledge into a nationally recognized, one-of-a-kind technology partner. Customers trust the Aktion team to provide strategic direction on an overall technology operation, and for that I'm deeply grateful," Irwin added.

About Aktion Associates

Aktion Associates delivers industry-specific and market leader application solutions to the Architecture & Engineering, Construction, Wholesale Distribution and Manufacturing industries. We couple these application solutions with proven business process transformation skills that deliver the best Net Promoter Scores in the ERP industry for small and medium size businesses. Our investment in our company-owned cloud and managed service platform is what further allows us to deliver the total solution with award-winning speed and cost-effectiveness. With a customer base of 6500 strong and a workforce of 230 employees, we have the scope and scale to manage an ERP cloud migration.

Aktion Associates (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Aktion Associates, Inc.