Serenity DTx Appoints New Chief Medical Officer

Dr. Stephanie Yarnell – Mac Grory, MD, PhD, MBA appointed to Chief Medical Officer

CALGARY, AB, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Serenity DTx, today announces the appointment of Dr. Stephanie Yarnell -Mac Grory, MD, PhD, MBA to the company as the new Chief Medical Officer.

"I am delighted to be joining the team at Serenity Digital Therapeutics as Chief Medical Officer. Healthcare is increasingly moving towards digital technologies. Virtual reality, in particular, is revolutionizing how doctors are trained," said Dr. Yarnell - Mac Grory.

"Despite this, VR's direct application in healthcare is still in its nascent phase. The range and extent of conditions for which VR can be used has not been fully explored and is certain to expand. Thus, VR in healthcare has transformative growth potential. VR is the future of healthcare, and I am excited to be undertaking this journey with Serenity Digital Therapeutics," stated Dr. Yarnell - Mac Grory

"There is a large body of scientific evidence that we can rely on to support the efficacy of our therapeutic solution, we are delighted to welcome Dr. Yarnell-Mac Grory to the team and recognize the immense value her participation represents to the company's development and ability to improve people's health and well-being," said Serenity DTx CEO Paul McCrea.

In addition to her responsibility to the company as Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Yarnell - Mac Grory is on faculty at the Yale University School of Medicine. She is on the Board of Directors for the University of Florida College of Medicine and a board member of the Psychedelic Medicine Association. She serves on multiple national committees for the American Academy of Psychiatry and the Law and the American Academy of Addiction Psychiatry, amongst others. Additionally, she is a consultant to both Connecticut's and North Carolina's Department of Public Health and Medical Boards, and a State Medical Expert for the North Carolina Court System. Dr. Yarnell - Mac Grory is an attending Physician for the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and a research faculty for the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs.

About:

Serenity DTx Inc: A trusted provider of transformative digital therapeutics to measurably enhance and improve health and personal well-being. This portable remotely administered technology will positively disrupt, enhance, and advance medical and wellness treatment strategies.

View original content:

SOURCE Serenity DTx Inc.