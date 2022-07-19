FAMILY FIRST ADOLESCENT SERVICES APPOINTS JONATHAN STEVENS, MD MPH AS MEDICAL DIRECTOR

Dr. Stevens' Industry-Leading Psychiatric Approach to Adolescent Mental Healthcare Enhances Existing Treatment Model

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Family First Adolescent Services (FFAS), a leading provider of adolescent residential treatment for substance use disorder and mental health, is proud to announce the appointment of Dr. Jonathan Stevens as its Medical Director. Dr. Stevens' expertise will add enhanced psychiatric services to a program renowned for its work in providing trauma-informed adolescent care.

Dr. Jonathan Stevens, MD, MPH (PRNewswire)

Dr. Stevens' expertise adds enhanced psychiatric services to the renowned trauma-informed adolescent treatment program.

Dr. Stevens is a Harvard-trained psychiatrist with 15 years of experience in both inpatient hospitals and outpatient settings. Dr. Stevens is triple board-certified in child and adolescent psychiatry, adult psychiatry, and obesity medicine. He is a recognized personalized mental health care leader and highly skilled in medication management.



Patients appreciate Dr. Stevens for his accessibility and blending of the art and science of psychiatric care. He treats children and adults with mood disorders (depression, bipolar), behavioral problems related to autism spectrum and other developmental disorders, ADHD, anxiety, psychotic disorders, complex addiction cases, OCD, and obesity. His clinical interests include improving the outcomes of psychiatric care through genetic testing, understanding the pharmacokinetics of ADHD medications, and managing the metabolic burdens of psychiatric medications.



Dr. Stevens is the author of numerous peer-reviewed papers and book chapters on psychopharmacology and regularly provides community education via his media appearances and interviews. Dr. Stevens is the founder of Psych Insight, a private concierge practice based in Houston, Texas. Recent former leadership positions include Chief of Outpatient Services, Chief of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry at the Menninger Clinic, and Associate Professor in the Menninger Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at Baylor College of Medicine

"We are honored to be working with Dr. Stevens and are very proud to take another step towards providing the highest quality clinical care for adolescents," states James McManus, Founder, and CEO of FFAS. "Our industry must constantly improve and innovate to address the ever-increasing demand for quality mental healthcare."

"I'm so excited to join forces with an innovative residential treatment program that aligns closely with my interests," states Dr. Stevens. "I am passionate about improving the outcomes of psychiatric care and advancing the field of personalized medicine within psychiatry, and I look forward to working with such a quality clinical program."

For more information on Family First Adolescent Services, visit www.familyfirstas.com

Family First Adolescent Services (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Family First Adolescent Services