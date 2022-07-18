SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of The J. M. Smucker Company - SJM

NEW YORK, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of The J. M. Smucker Company "Outset" or the "Company") (NYSE: SJM). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Outset and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On or around May 20, 2022, Smucker's issued a voluntary recall of "select Jif® peanut butter products sold in the U.S. due to potential Salmonella contamination", affecting nearly 50 types of Jif peanut butter products sold in the United States.

On June 7, 2022, Smucker's disclosed that the recall is expected to cost the Company $125 million in fiscal year 2023.

On this news, the price of Smucker's stock fell $3.06 per share, or 2.35%, over the following two trading sessions, to close at $127.25 per share on June 9, 2022.

