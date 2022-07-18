Mission Healthcare Unveils Redesigned Website

SAN DIEGO, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Healthcare, one of the largest home health, hospice, and palliative care providers on the West Coast is pleased to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website at www.homewithmission.com. The comprehensive website features a clean and responsive design, enhanced functionality, alongside easy access to essential information about our services.

"We are thrilled to debut our new company website to our patients, families, referral partners, and visitors who are looking for services," said Mission Healthcare's CEO Paul VerHoeve. "The website redesign truly ties together all of our family of companies and services into one place, allowing each visitor to experience and access information, education, and get to know our team and culture."

Created with keeping the user experience as a top priority, the new website includes features such as:

A dynamic design: The site's homepage welcomes visitors with a clean, uncluttered layout.

Easy navigation : Simplified menus, landing page architecture and enhanced visual imagery to help visitors find the care or information they need.

Translation functionality : The ability to translate any page into different languages.

Accentuates value proposition : The updated content clearly articulates the value propositions of our services and enhances Mission Healthcare's brand.

Updated content : Fresh and engaging content throughout the site to create a more patient-centric experience.

Device functionality: A mobile-friendly design for easy access to information from any device.

Mission Healthcare invites visitors to explore the new website at www.homewithmission.com.

About Mission Healthcare

Established in 2009, Mission Healthcare is a culture-focused, leading West Coast provider of home-based healthcare. With over 40 branches across 7 states, Mission Healthcare provides high-quality, personalized home health, hospice, and palliative care services to 5,000 patients daily. As a preferred partner with several leading health systems, Mission works with providers to customize each partnership to provide exceptional, coordinated care. Headquartered in San Diego, Mission Healthcare has previously been selected as a Top Workplace for its commitment to a positive workplace culture. For more information, visit www.homewithmission.com.

