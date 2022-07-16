UtahCookieWars -- Dirty Dough responds to Crumbl's lawsuit

A deeper look into Dirty Dough and its "fillings"

PROVO, Utah, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dirty Dough, Utah's new cookie company, responded to the lawsuit Crumbl filed against the company highlighted in a recent article by KSL on July 8.

"Dirty Dough categorically denies the allegations in Crumbl's complaint," said Dirty Dough's legal representative Jason Sanders J.D. "Dirty Dough has not infringed on any of Crumbl's intellectual property and Crumbl's claims are without merit. It is clear the complaint's real purpose of this suit is to stifle competition and impede the free market."

Dirty Dough recently opened their first Utah location in Vineyard and is scheduled to open four more franchises in Pleasant Grove, Saratoga Springs, Spanish Fork and St. George in the next few months. Founder Bennett Maxwell, recently published in New York Weekly , MarketWatch and other outlets, shared his future plans for the company to not only sell multi-layered cookies but also communicate a heavy emphasis on mental health education.

"Apparently, this billion-dollar company, Crumbl, is threatened by a start-up with only a couple of locations in order to make a federal case out of rainbow sprinkles and rectangular boxes," said Bennett Maxwell. "Dirty Dough intends to defend itself against its baseless claims."

The lawsuit's clear purpose to stifle competition won't stop Dirty Dough in its mission. The company sees this as an opportunity to get in touch with its "fillings" and intend to continue enjoying each cookie's gooey insides and realize that it's OK for life to be messy sometimes.

About Dirty Dough, LLC

Dirty Dough Cookies is founded on the philosophy "It's what's on the inside that counts." With tasty, multi-layered cookies and a focus on mental health by its passionate entrepreneurs, the Dirty Dough franchise is quickly growing from its Utah epicenter throughout the nation. Through its gooey goodness, Dirty Dough illustrates how messy life can be and the acknowledging the struggles many have with mental illness. For information about and ordering Dirty Dough Cookies, visit dirtydoughcookies.com .

