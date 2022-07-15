National Press Club awards Kyla McGhee the 2022 Julie Schoo Scholarship for Diversity in Journalism

WASHINGTON, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Press Club, the world's leading professional organization for journalists, has chosen Kyla McGhee of Raleigh, North Carolina, as the winner of its 2022 Julie Schoo Scholarship for Diversity in Journalism. The award for graduating high school seniors totals as much as $20,000 over four years.

McGhee, a graduate of Leesville Road High School in Raleigh, impressed the judges with her well-roundedness as a journalist and her work portfolio. She's written for her high school newspaper, The Mycenaean, and Beyond Women's Sports, a site dedicated to coverage of women's sports.

"Sports on any level can bridge individuals and communities and I hope my contributions as a sports journalist will do just that," McGhee wrote in her application. "As a student-athlete, I have witnessed first-hand how women, minorities, and other underrepresented groups are reflected in biased and unfair sports coverage. Many of their stories and topics are even omitted from the media all together. As a sports journalist, I want to provide a voice for these individuals."

McGhee, who plans to study broadcast and digital journalism at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, regularly participated in the North Carolina Scholastic Media Association Summer Institute and served as the editor for its 2019 news broadcast. During the NCSMI Journalism Camp, she oversaw making edits, filming, as well produced news segments. Her storytelling extends beyond journalism.

"From a very young age I knew that Kyla was very passionate about journalism, and her dedication has been unmatched. Over the years I've seen her grow as a writer, interviewer, and creator," wrote Kala Nwachukwu, CEO The Kick Back Sneaker Expo, in her recommendation letter. "She is the type of person that anyone would love to work with because she adds value by bringing innovative ideas through her versatile skill set."

The National Press Club's scholarship judges said McGhee communicated her vision of diversity well in her personal essay and demonstrated her passion and commitment to becoming a journalist. The judges also felt that she would bring diversity and a much-needed perspective to the field of sports journalism.

"Diversity and inclusion in journalism does not only include a more diverse pool of journalists and the stories they cover. There must also be a commitment by news organizations to employ those same diverse groups in decision making positions to influence real change in the industry," McGhee wrote in her essay. "Not only do I plan to advocate for these hiring changes, but I plan to one day be among the new generation of producers, managers and directors."

"We are delighted to recognize Kyla's commitment to improving diversity in sports coverage and in newsrooms," said Jen Judson, National Press Club president. "Her experience on the other side as a student athlete will shape how she approaches her work and influences the work of others."

This year's runner-up is Eshal Warsai of Cypress, Texas.

The Julie Schoo Scholarship for Diversity in Journalism provides the recipient $5,000 a year over four years. Named in memory of the late Julie Cooper Schoo, who was executive director of the National Press Club Journalism Institute, the scholarship is awarded annually to outstanding high school students who are considering a career in journalism and will help create more inclusive, diverse newsrooms.

Scholarship winners and runners-up are awarded one-year complimentary membership to the National Press Club.

