Stave Integrates with ServiceNow to Provide Joint Corporate Purchasing Solutions for Amazon Business

CAMPBELL, Calif., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stave Inc. today announced an integration with ServiceNow. Made possible by Stave Inc., this technology integration for Amazon Business, brings together one of the world's largest service and automation platforms and one of the world's largest online product catalogs to enable next-generation procurement and is available today in the ServiceNow® Store.

"Stave's Procurement Punchout for Amazon Business brings a quick, efficient, and predictable business purchasing solution to your distributed workforce," says Mark Buscaglia, CTO at Stave, Inc. According to Greg Clock, Stave CEO, "Stave's new Procurement Punchout for Amazon Business on ServiceNow connects the vast catalog from Amazon Business with ServiceNow's impressive automation capabilities, providing incredible purchasing power to the business, while also improving financial controls, enterprise-wide reporting, and audit capabilities."

The ServiceNow Platform® meets Amazon Business Catalog

Stave's Procurement Punchout for Amazon Business, on ServiceNow, allows individuals to access the Amazon Business catalog to search, procure, and track orders from directly within the ServiceNow Platform. Organizations set procurement parameters to ensure a controlled and compliant business asset procure-to-audit lifecycle, and leverage ServiceNow workflows; reporting and common services data model can be used to close the gap between distributed purchasing and corporate asset data.

Stave's Punch-Out solution brings the following capabilities onto the ServiceNow Platform:

Amazon Business Search and Purchasing Experience

Purchase Order creation and submission

Invoice creation and submission

Automated Invoice-to-Purchase Order Correlation

Shipping/ Tracking Notifications

Role-Based Access and Controls

Purchase Lifecycle Workflow and Approvals

Transformation through Innovation

By working with Amazon Business, Stave is transforming the way enterprises provide business resources to their distributed workforce via ServiceNow. This innovative purchasing solution meets the new work-from-anywhere workforce demand while automating processes, integrating data, and enabling fiscal compliance.

Stave is proud and excited to enable your organization's evolving workforce with a transformational purchasing solution.

Amazon Business Punch-Out for ServiceNow will be available starting July 1, 2022. For more information on Amazon Business Punch-Out for ServiceNow, please visit https://store.servicenow.com/sn_appstore_store.do#!/store/application/23cd3c9fdba1a4d094ea6693ca9619ce/1.1.0?sl=sh

About Stave:

Stave extends the ServiceNow Platform to help maximize your investment. Following the Common Services Data Model, Stave enables your Digital Transformation on ServiceNow with solutions for Procurement, Asset Management, Cyber Management, and Decision Management.

