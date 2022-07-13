Validus Senior Living Partners With Arena Analytics to Improve Employee Retention Through Cutting-Edge AI and Data Science

Leading Senior Living Provider Adopts Proven Predictive Analytics Platform to Guide Data-Driven Hiring Decisions

BALTIMORE, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arena Analytics, the market leader in applying artificial intelligence to workforce challenges, and Validus Senior Living, an owner and operator of senior living communities throughout the Southeast, today announced that Validus will adopt Arena Analytics' innovative AI-powered predictive analytics platform to guide hiring and recruiting decisions for critical positions covering all of its senior living facilities.

Validus Senior Living, which operates 16 senior living communities across four states, will use Arena Analytics' sophisticated predictive analytics and advanced machine learning techniques to identify quality candidates who are most likely to be retained in their positions, reducing turnover and related premium labor costs. The Arena Analytics solution has been proven to drive positive outcomes across industries, leading to more stable, productive, and profitable workforces.

"We are innovators in the senior living sector at Validus and are always looking to build strategic partnerships with companies that hold our same values and recognize how technology will move our industry forward" said Kate Wentworth, Vice President of Human Resources for Validus Senior Living. "Improving retention in today's labor market is critical to our success and partnering with Arena Analytics will help us make intelligent, data-driven decisions that will lead to tangible results. We know that using data to help us identify the best people for our jobs, as well as retention, will result in better care and service outcomes for the moms and dads we serve."

"Validus Senior Living is a world-class organization with a forward-looking approach to adopting the right tools, technologies, and solutions to build a stable, productive workforce to best serve its residents and communities," said Myra Norton, CEO of Arena Analytics. "We believe Arena Analytics' outcomes-based approach to identifying quality candidates who are most likely to be retained will support Validus' commitment to the team members, residents, families and communities they serve."

Validus Senior Living will adopt the following aspects of Arena Analytics platform :

Arena Analytics Talent Discovery, which deploys optimized sourcing and recruitment marketing strategies to supply additional high-quality candidate volume.

Arena Analytics Retention Prediction , powered by a proprietary predictive analytics model that gathers and analyzes data from multiple sources to help organizations identify applicants most likely to stay in specific roles before they are hired.

Arena Analytics Bias Mitigation, utilizing advanced adversarial fairness techniques to analyze and remove potential discriminatory variables from each prediction, promoting diversity and inclusion.

For more information on Arena Analytics, visit www.arenaanalytics.io . To learn more about Validus Senior Living, see https://www.inspiredliving.care/ .

About Arena Analytics

Arena Analytics helps organizations build more productive and equitable workforces, while empowering individuals to uncover and pursue opportunities where they are likely to thrive. Our technology platform enables our customers to tackle a range of workforce challenges by using AI and predictive analytics to focus on matching candidates with jobs based on outcomes rather than assumptions and outdated, biased assessments. For more information on Arena Analytics, visit www.arenaanalytics.io .

About Validus Senior Living

Validus Senior Living is based in Tampa, Florida and is the owner, operator, and third-party manager of 16 communities comprised of Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care services located throughout the Southeastern United States with several more projects under development. Guided by their moral compass in all that they do, Validus Senior Living has the great honor of creating environments where moms and dads can thrive, families can rest at ease, and employees can build the careers they want. They feel it is their moral obligation to do everything in their power to remove obstacles and provide thoughtful solutions that have long-lasting, meaningful impact in people's lives. For more information, please visit www.inspiredliving.care.

