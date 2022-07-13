UniFirst Named One of Selling Power's '50 Best Companies to Sell For'

WILMINGTON, Mass., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF), a North American leader in providing customized business uniform programs, facility service products, and first aid and safety services, has been named as one of Selling Power's "50 Best Companies to Sell For." This marks UniFirst's 19th consecutive year being included on the list, coming in at 23, up three spots from last year.

"For nearly two decades we've had the honor and privilege of being selected as one of Selling Power's '50 Best Companies to Sell For.' This distinction validates UniFirst's commitment to the success of our people," said David Katz, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "We've built a sales culture focused on helping our customers by understanding their needs and offering the right solutions."

Over the years, UniFirst has invested in state-of-the-art sales enablement technology and created award-winning training programs to equip the sales team with the best available tools and industry knowledge they need to excel as uniform experts and trusted advisors. UniFirst serves nearly half of the Fortune 500 and outfits more than two-million uniform wearers throughout North America.

Companies on this year's list include a mix of sizes ranging from medium to enterprise. Selling Power's research team gathered data across four areas—company overview: compensation and benefits; hiring, sales training and sales enablement; and diversity and inclusion—to determine the final list.

"As companies are facing economic headwinds sales organizations are sharpening their focus on sales talent. The Best Companies to Sell For have mastered the alignment of people, processes, and technologies and created a sales organization that excels in hiring, onboarding, training, and compensation of their sales representatives. What attracts salespeople to work for these leading organizations is their great culture, their commitment to diversity, and their steady support of the sales team by servant leadership that focuses on creating customer value and a meaningful work environment that offers unlimited opportunities to win," says Gerhard Gschwandtner, founder and CEO of Selling Power. "These companies aim at a higher level of professionalism and trust, which in turn leads to increased sales and a lower turnover of the sales force" Gschwandtner continued.

UniFirst is actively recruiting talented individuals to join our sales team. For more information about the company and how we always deliver exceptional service to businesses, please visit https://jobs.unifirst.com.

About UniFirst

Headquartered in Wilmington, Mass., UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) is a North American leader in the supply and servicing of uniform and workwear programs, as well as the delivery of facility service programs. Together with its subsidiaries, the company also provides first aid and safety products and manages specialized garment programs for the cleanroom and nuclear industries. UniFirst manufactures its own branded workwear, protective clothing, and floorcare products; and with 260 service locations, over 300,000 customer locations, and 14,000 employee Team Partners, the company outfits more than 2 million workers each business day. For more information, contact UniFirst at 800.455.7654 or visit UniFirst.com.

About Selling Power

In addition to Selling Power, the leading digital magazine for sales managers and sales VPs since 1981, Personal Selling Power, Inc., produces the Sales Management Digest and Daily Boost of Positivity online newsletters as well as videos featuring interviews with top executives. Selling Power is a regular media sponsor of the Sales 3.0 Conference (https://www.sales30conf.com ) , which is attended by a total of more than 4,500 sales leaders each year. For additional information, please visit www.sellingpower.com.

