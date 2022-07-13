Panasonic Energy and Kansas Partner to Advance Plans for US-based EV Battery Facility

Global leader in lithium-ion batteries, Panasonic Energy, reaches agreement with one of the nation's leaders in economic development, Kansas, aiming to advance the EV industry in the US

TOPEKA, Kan., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic Energy Co., Ltd., a Panasonic Group company, and Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly jointly announced that the state of Kansas has approved an Attracting Powerful Economic Expansion (APEX) state incentive* application submitted by Panasonic Energy Co., Ltd.The agreement would make the state the location for a proposed US-based lithium-ion battery manufacturing facility, pending approval by Panasonic Holdings Corporation Board of Directors.

Panasonic Energy plans to develop the project at a property in Kansas, which is expected to drive significant economic activity and opportunities for the local economy and could create up to 4,000 new jobs and result in an investment of approximately $4 billion. The company has identified a site in De Soto, Kansas for this potential project.

"This project will be transformative for the Kansas economy, providing high-quality, high-tech jobs while bringing a new industry to the state that is forging a more sustainable future," said Governor Laura Kelly. "This is a significant milestone for Kansas that is sure to drive economic growth and development."

"With the increased electrification of the automotive market, expanding battery production in the US is critical to help meet demand," said Kazuo Tadanobu, President, CEO of Panasonic Energy Co., Ltd. "Given our leading technology and depth of experience, we aim to continue driving growth of the lithium-ion battery industry and accelerating towards a net-zero emissions future."

Panasonic Energy is a global leader in lithium-ion batteries, with a 100-year history of innovation in batteries spanning both battery cell technology and battery business operations. Panasonic Energy plans to expand its production of EV batteries, as the automotive industry shifts to more sustainable electric technologies. The company has contributed to achieving greater efficiency and economies of scale necessary to drive this transformation, and the planned facility in Kansas supports the company's commitment to contribute to society by reducing global carbon emissions.

"Kansas has an impressive history of being home to a skilled manufacturing workforce," said Kris Takamoto, Executive Vice President of Panasonic Energy Co., Ltd., Head of EV Battery Business. "We appreciate Kansas's dedication to sustainability and its commitment to and growth in the clean and renewable energy space."

The announcement comes five years after Panasonic Group began production of lithium-ion batteries at Panasonic Energy of North America (PENA) in Sparks, Nevada. PENA is now one of the world's largest lithium-ion battery factories, surpassing six billion EV battery cells shipped. While PENA's operations in Sparks, Nevada will continue, the new facility in Kansas is intended to further support Panasonic's long-term commitment to advancing the EV industry in the US.

*An incentive program established by the State of Kansas to attract investment in the state, available to qualified companies within specific industry sectors that agree to invest at least $1.0 billion.

