Douglas Elliman Launches Elliman Showroom

Move-In Concierge and Services Dashboard Enhances Agent-Client Relationship

The Platform, Powered by New Valley Ventures' Portfolio Company MoveEasy, Enables Clients to Access Real-Time Personal Assistants for Move-In Resources Recommended by Elliman Agents

NEW YORK, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Douglas Elliman Realty, one of the largest independent residential real estate brokerages in the United States, announced today the launch of Elliman Showroom, a complimentary personal assistant platform that will guide home-buyers through a high-touch and streamlined move-in process.

Douglas Elliman logo (PRNewsfoto/Douglas Elliman) (PRNewswire)

Powered by MoveEasy, a portfolio company of Douglas Elliman Inc.'s PropTech investment division, New Valley Ventures, Elliman Showroom combines personal assistant services with a dashboard of recommended vendors to help clients with all their move-in and set-up needs, from utility and internet to insurance and home security options.

"Moving into a new home is one of the most exciting parts of the real estate journey, but it can also be overwhelming," said Howard M. Lorber, Executive Chairman, Douglas Elliman. "We created Elliman Showroom to make the experience as seamless and trouble-free as possible for our clients and customers."

In addition to connecting in real time with a dedicated personal assistant, residents can use the Elliman Showroom dashboard to find and access a range of home services, exclusive deals and other resources recommended by their Elliman agent, including movers, architects, designers, and contractors.

"The best real estate professionals understand that helping a client buy a new home is often when the real work—and joy—of being an agent truly begins," said Scott Durkin, Chief Executive Officer, Douglas Elliman Realty. "Elliman Showroom enables clients to stay in touch with their agents and continue to tap their knowledge, networks, and trusted guidance long after closing. It is just another way we enable our agents to continue to build their businesses."

The latest in a series of products the brokerage has developed to help its agents manage client relationships and market properties more effectively, Elliman Showroom demonstrates the company's commitment to people-centered innovation.

"Real estate is fundamentally about relationships built on trust and experience," said Dan Sachar, Vice President, Enterprise Innovation, Douglas Elliman Inc., and Managing Director, New Valley Ventures LLC. "Elliman Showroom exemplifies the extent to which digital tools and technologies can make interactions between agents and clients not only more efficient, but also more human."

Elliman Showroom will rollout across the brokerage's national regions beginning this month.

About Douglas Elliman Inc.

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE: DOUG, "Douglas Elliman") owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, which is one of the largest residential brokerage companies in the United States with operations in New York City, Long Island, Westchester, Connecticut, New Jersey, the Hamptons, Massachusetts, Florida, California, Colorado, Texas and Nevada. In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology ("PropTech") solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets. Additional information concerning Douglas Elliman is available on its website, www.elliman.com.

Investors and others should note that we may post information about Douglas Elliman on our website at www.elliman.com or, if applicable, on our accounts on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, Twitter, YouTube or other social media platforms. It is possible that the postings or releases could include information deemed to be material information. Therefore, we encourage investors, the media and others interested in Douglas Elliman to review the information we post on our website at www.elliman.com and on our social media accounts.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Douglas Elliman Realty