Vial Adds Dr. Jeffrey Heier of OCB to their Ophthalmology CRO Advisory Board

SAN FRANCISCO, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Jeffrey Heier, from Ophthalmic Consultants of Boston (OCB) has joined Vial's Ophthalmology Scientific Advisory Board. Dr. Heier joins the Vial SAB alongside the SAB founding board member, Dr. Arshad Khanani, to advise Vial on the launch of their upcoming Ophthalmology CRO.

Vial Dermatology CRO logo (PRNewsfoto/Vial) (PRNewswire)

On Dr. Heier joining the board, Dr. Khanani said, "We've assembled some of the greatest investigators and influential leaders in Ophthalmology to ensure that Vial's CRO offers a best-in-class experience for sponsors and propels the development of next-generation therapeutics. We're thrilled that Dr. Heier has joined the Vial SAB."

The Vial CRO strives to be a true partner to biotech companies by delivering faster and higher quality trials through a powerful technology platform and operational excellence. After gaining rapid traction in Dermatology, Vial has planned to expand into Ophthalmology trials. Vial's focus on delivering faster trials starts with a firm commitment to delivering on enrollment timelines. For each trial, Vial customizes a successful playbook that is deployed to streamline each step of the trial. From a seamless web-based site start-up to a dedicated recruitment team with 15+ marketing channels and EMR filtering capabilities to a centralized pre-screen team — Vial has an enrollment playbook that works. Vial also focuses on delivering higher quality outcomes through their connected technology platform. Vial's experienced CRAs have the power of real-time data using eSource to drive defect-free processes and deliver high-quality data.

Dr. Heier serves as the Director of the Vitreoretinal Service and Director of Retina Research at OCB. From 2016-2020, Dr. Heier was also the Co-President and Medical Director of the organization. In addition, he is currently the President of the Retina Society and an active member of the Executive Committee of the American Society of Retina Specialists. Dr. Heier specializes in the research and treatments of exudative and non-exudative macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and venous occlusive disease. He is also a leader in new vitreoretinal surgical techniques, instrumentation, and diagnostic imaging of the retina.

Prior to his distinguished career in Ophthalmology, Dr. Heier graduated with his medical degree from Boston University. He completed his internship and residency at Fitzsimons Army Medical Center, followed by a vitreoretinal fellowship at Ophthalmic Consultants of Boston/Tufts School of Medicine.

"I have devoted my career to the development of innovative Ophthalmic treatments and I joined the Vial CRO advisory board to continue pursuing that mission. I look forward to working with the esteemed innovators and investigators on this board to help Vial implement novel approaches to research site development and enrollment," said Dr. Heier on joining the board.

See the full release here .

About Vial: Vial's mission is to empower scientists to cure all human disease. Vial has executed on that vision by launching a next-generation CRO (live in Dermatology CRO , with slated launches in Ophthalmology CRO , Oncology CRO , Gastroenterology CRO and a Neurology CRO), a site network ( Dermatology Clinical Trials , Ophthalmology Clinical Trials , Gastroenterology Clinical Trials , Women's Health Clinical Trials , Neurology Clinical Trials ), and technology platform ( VialConnect CTMS ) to accelerate research. Vial has over 125 employees and is based in San Francisco, California and has contributed to over 750 trials from Phase I through Phase IV.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Vial