Chatmeter Again Recognized as an Industry Leader in G2 Summer Reports

G2, the world's largest, most trusted tech marketplace and review platform, honors Chatmeter as a leader in online reputation management across the small-to-enterprise market business categories

SAN DIEGO, Cali., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chatmeter , the leader in local search marketing and online reputation management, today announced the company has again earned high recognition from G2 this quarter.

By tracking, analyzing, and comparing brands and services, the quarterly G2 Reports are built based on extensive customer feedback and satisfaction surveys, consumer trends, peer-to-peer product comparisons, and market research. Winners are determined through a rigorous scoring process with final results designed to help businesses find their perfect tech and software solutions.

Chatmeter was recognized as a leader in the following categories:

Enterprise Local Marketing Implementation

Small Business Online Reputation Management

Mid-Market Online Reputation Management

Enterprise Online Reputation Management

"These awards are truly a testament to Chatmeter's ability to deliver a compelling solution for a wide variety of customers," said Collin Holmes, CEO & Founder of Chatmeter. "That's always been our goal — to help businesses improve their reputation and create breakthrough customer experiences that build brand loyalty and increase revenue."

Chatmeter also earned the following Summer 2022 badges in the categories of Local Marketing, Social Media Analytics, Online Reputation Management, Local Listing Management, and Local SEO:

High Performer (Small Business)

High Performer (Mid-Market)

High Performer (Enterprise)

Highest User Adoption (Enterprise)

Best ROI (Mid-Market)

Best Meets Requirements (Enterprise)

Best Support (Enterprise)

About G2

As the world's leading business solution review platform, G2 relies on more than 680,000 user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Business professionals, buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software and services based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. Every month, more than one million people visit G2's site to gain unique insights.



About Chatmeter

Chatmeter provides multi-location brands with data-driven solutions that deliver breakthrough customer experiences. Our SaaS platform delivers all-in-one reputation and local SEO management tools designed to help brands optimize online visibility, and reputation. Established in 2009, Chatmeter supports multi-location businesses from over 40 industries in creating meaningful customer experiences at scale.

