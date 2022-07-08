Online Traffic Education Gives California Drivers Guidance on California Traffic Violator School Eligibility

California Traffic Violator School (Traffic School) allows drivers to mask their traffic ticket and prevent points from being added to their public driving record.

Eligibility for Attending Traffic Violator School

There are a few very specific guidelines in place for determining who is and who is not eligible to take California traffic school. In addition, the state allows this course to be taken either in a classroom or online, making it much more convenient to choose a program that fits a driver's schedule.

You should be eligible to take traffic violator school online if you:

Received 1 point, or a minor moving violation

Have not taken traffic violator school in the past 18 months to mask a ticket

Unfortunately, not all drivers are eligible. You will NOT be allowed to mask a traffic ticket for any of the following reasons:

If you have a commercial driver's license and you received your ticket while driving a commercial vehicle

If you were convicted of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol

If your speeding ticket was for driving more than 25 MPH over the limit

If your ticket carries a point value greater than 1 and/or your conviction requires a court appearance

About Online Traffic Education

Do you need to attend Traffic school for your traffic ticket? Are you looking for a licensed traffic school to dismiss your traffic violation? With Online Traffic Education you can take your Traffic School course completely online by visiting: www.OnlineTrafficEducation.com You will be able to register and take your Traffic school from the comfort of your home.

The course is a self-paced course, and most students were able to finish the course in just 2 hours. Once you successfully complete your course you will be able to print out or download your certificate of completion Instantly. Also, Online Traffic Education will electronically submit your certificate of completion the same DAY to DMV and courthouse for free.

Going to traffic school means that your auto insurance provider will not find out about your traffic violation ticket and your rates will be unaffected. Because of this you'll save yourself from paying hundreds or thousands of extra dollars in increased insurance rates.

From the standpoint of the DMV, the purpose of traffic school is to reconcile a mistake you've made while driving by getting further driver's education. The state believes that continued driver's education will help reduce the number of traffic violations.

