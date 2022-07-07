Tony Ball, former Chairman of Kabel Deutschland and CEO of BSkyB, named as Airties' Chairman of the Board

LONDON and PARIS, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Airties, a leading provider of cloud-based managed Wi-Fi solutions to operators globally, today announced that Tony Ball, former chairman of Kabel Deutschland and CEO of BSkyB, and current Senior Advisor of Providence Equity Partners, will serve as new Chairman of the Airties board. Philippe Alcaras will continue to serve as CEO of Airties.

Airties also shared today that its corporate headquarters is moving to Paris, France to support its global expansion plans. The announcements come as part of the completion of the acquisition by Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. ("Providence"), a premier private equity firm that specializes in growth-oriented investments in media, communications, education and technology.

"We are excited to embark on this new stage in Airties' growth, working with Providence as we look to expand our market position and further delight our customers, partners, and employees," said Philippe Alcaras, CEO of Airties. "We are also particularly fortunate, and grateful, to have Tony Ball serve as Chairman of the Board. Tony's established record of leadership within the industry will be invaluable as we seek to accelerate growth globally and serve our worldwide customers."

"Airties is renowned for delivering among the best managed Wi-Fi solutions that enable exceptional end-user experiences to many of the most respected broadband service providers around the world," said Tony Ball, Chairman of the Board at Airties. "I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work alongside Philippe, and his team, to expand upon that success and explore new business opportunities. Millions of homes rely upon Airties to stay connected, productive, and entertained, and it's exciting to believe we are still in the early stages of market penetration and global adoption."

Airties has been recognized with many prestigious industry awards for its innovative work serving broadband operators, including: "Best Home Wi-Fi Solution Award" from Broadband World Forum; the "Best Wi-Fi Service Provider Solution" and "Best Home Wi-Fi Product" awards from Wi-Fi NOW; "Best-In Home Wi-Fi Network" from Wireless Broadband Alliance; the "Best Broadband Customer Experience" award from Cable & Satellite International; and many others.

About Airties

Airties is a leading provider of managed Wi-Fi solutions to operators around the globe. The Smart Wi-Fi portfolio from Airties includes Airties Edge, smart Wi-Fi software for gateways; Airties Cloud, a cloud-based management platform and its companion app, Airties Vision; and Wi-Fi mesh extenders. Operators turn to Airties for the design, implementation, and ongoing optimization of their customers' broadband experience. Airties' customers include AT&T, Deutsche Telekom, Singtel, Sky, Telia, Telstra, Vodafone, and many others. More information is available at www.airties.com.

About Providence Equity Partners

Providence Equity Partners is a specialist private equity investment firm focused on growth-oriented media, communications, education, and technology companies across North America and Europe. Providence combines its partnership approach to investing with deep industry expertise to help management teams build exceptional businesses and generate attractive returns.

Since its founding in 1989, Providence has invested over $31 billion across more than 170 private equity portfolio companies. With its headquarters in Providence, RI, the firm also has offices in New York, London, Boston and Atlanta.

For more information, please visit www.provequity.com.

