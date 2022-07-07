New Hybrid Work Research Warns Against Blanket 'Back-to-Office' Policies

'Remote and Hybrid Working' from The Myers-Briggs Company sheds light on trends and misalignments in the new hybrid workplace

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Until recently, most people worked in an office or other communal workplace. Post-COVID, many organizations are planning to or have returned to the office. But a lot of workers question the need to come back at all.

Going back to the office? It’s complex. New research from The Myers-Briggs Company warns that blanket back-to-office policies negatively affect employees. Read more and download the research here: https://www.themyersbriggs.com/programs/Hybrid-Working (PRNewswire)

'Remote and Hybrid Working', research from The Myers-Briggs Company, investigates workers' attitudes to remote, hybrid and non-remote working. The survey includes analysis regarding MBTI® personality type, managerial support, and other factors. Here're a few of the findings:

Mismatch in remote working preferences leads to employee turnover

A strong predictor of whether an employee was intending to leave their job was the mismatch between their remote working preferences and the actuality of current job demands. Many entirely office-based workers wished to work for a least some time at home.

Other groups who were more likely to be thinking of leaving included middle managers, and individuals with an Intuition and/or Perceiving preference.

Open office plans disappoint

Those working in fully open-plan offices were the least likely to say they really enjoyed their job, those in private offices the most. When asked "what one change would make the biggest improvement to your office or other working environment", the most common theme concerned having greater privacy and doing away with open office plans.

Don't default to sweeping back-to-office protocols

"The overarching theme of the research was that blanket back-to-office policies are easier, but not preferred," says John Hackston, Head of Thought Leadership at The Myers-Briggs Company. "Ask your employees how they work best, and then develop policies. Don't assume."

Download the full research report here: https://www.themyersbriggs.com/programs/Hybrid-Working

About The Myers-Briggs Company

In our fast-changing world, your edge lies in harnessing 100 percent of your talent – at work, at home, and everywhere in between. The Myers-Briggs Company helps organizations worldwide improve teams, develop inspirational leaders, and solve the most perplexing people challenges. We empower individuals to be the best versions of themselves by enriching their understanding of themselves and others. As a Certified B Corporation, The Myers-Briggs Company is a force for good. And we're ready to help you succeed.

+1 800.624.1765 : themyersbriggs.com : The Myers-Briggs Company

Contact:

Michael Burke

MSR Communications

michael@msrcommunications.com

415-989-9000

Melissa Summer

The Myers-Briggs Company

msummer@themyersbriggs.com

650-691-9105

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Myers-Briggs Company