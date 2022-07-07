Integrity Names Experienced Industry Thought Leader Ryan Kimble as President, Integrity Health

Seasoned executive will lead Integrity's efforts to provide innovative health solutions to agents, agencies, carriers and consumers

DALLAS , July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Marketing Group, LLC ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, today announced Ryan Kimble will become President, Integrity Health. With more than 20 years of industry experience, Kimble will oversee Integrity's extensive health insurance efforts, including Medicare, individual and group coverage. Kimble will report to Tom Dempsey, who was recently named Chief Distribution Officer at Integrity, and work closely with other members of Integrity's executive leadership team.

(L to R) Bryan W. Adams and Ryan Kimble (PRNewswire)

"Since joining the Integrity family in early 2020, Ryan Kimble has been an invaluable source of information and guidance to many of our executives and partners," said Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "His knowledge surrounding health insurance and the industry in general is vast — and his energy and enthusiasm for innovation is contagious. Ryan has become one of the industry's most respected and trusted health distribution leaders. Bringing his experience and expertise to Integrity's leadership team will greatly benefit all our health partners and accelerate our efforts to improve the insurance experience for everyone."

As President of Integrity's Health Division, Ryan Kimble will be responsible for leading Integrity's health insurance initiatives, ensuring that revenue and production goals are met. Additionally, he will play a key role in managing relationships between Integrity's distribution and carrier partners. Kimble will utilize his deep expertise to design and implement strategies that advance Integrity's mission to help all Americans prepare for the good days ahead.

"Americans need easier access to the right health coverage solutions at the right time," said Ryan Kimble, President, Integrity Health. "Integrity is ideally positioned to provide those solutions in ways that work best for today's consumers, with maximum efficiency. As the health insurance landscape becomes more complex, the expert guidance agents provide becomes more valuable — and connecting agents with consumers grows even more important. Many of the most respected names in health insurance are already part of Integrity and committed to reshaping the industry. I'm honored to work shoulder to shoulder with them to make the process of getting health coverage simpler, more beneficial and ultimately more human."

Shortly after beginning his career at Agent Pipeline, Ryan Kimble introduced Medicare products to the company's portfolio. That led to rapid national expansion as the agency helped pioneer Medicare marketing and distribution. Today, Kimble is recognized as an expert on Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, individual ACA and group health, telesales, ancillary plans and life insurance products. As a thought leader, Kimble has worked to innovate and transform all areas of their business and has developed best practices that have spread throughout the industry.

"Ryan Kimble has earned a reputation as one of the industry's top thinkers, but he is also a highly driven and accomplished leader," added Tom Dempsey, Integrity's Chief Distribution Officer. "He never stops planning for what's coming next and is always implementing strategies that are consistently ahead of the curve. Ryan's discipline, work ethic and visionary approach will help push Integrity's ambitious health initiatives forward. We're very grateful he's part of the Integrity family and thrilled he has accepted this crucial new role on our executive team."

About Integrity Marketing Group

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its partner network, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's cutting-edge technology helps streamline the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them through its distribution network of agencies, brokerages and RIAs throughout the nation. Integrity's nearly 6,000 employees work with more than 450,000 agents and advisors who serve over 10 million clients annually. In 2022, Integrity will help carriers place more than $12 billion in new sales and oversee more than $20 billion of assets under management and advisement through its RIA and broker-dealer platforms. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com .

