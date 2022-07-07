BANGALORE, India, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AI database firm BangDB has launched the REST APIs for its converged data platform. BangDB is the world's highest performance database which makes it highly suitable for modern applications that require predictive real-time analysis for fast moving data from devices, sensors and machines. By bringing AI, Stream Processing, Graph and the database together in a single product, BangDB has created a modern stack to disrupt the data analysis market.

BangDB launches APIs for AI, Graph and Stream processing for emerging use cases in data analytics (PRNewswire)

Graph processing with integrated AI and Stream is the way forward to tackle emerging requirements and use cases. Majority of the data will originate from devices in various shapes and sizes, coming from all directions in high speed. The context of the data will be extremely crucial for extracting the intelligence as quickly as possible. Correlation across various data points, events spanned over massive space would be key to data processing. Natural groups, networks and connections in time and space would be invaluable. To mine these in a productive manner, users need a simple abstraction and interface which hides all complexities and provides an efficient way to deal with the challenge.

BangDB is designed for emerging use cases which deals with Edge and Cloud computing in real-time in various different domains like IOT, FinTech, Log analysis, Supply Chain, etc. BangDB is available on Cloud, or on-prem, or even can be embedded in devices for true Edge computing. It has a user base of over 100K and is increasing rapidly. BangDB community edition is totally free, with a cloud subscription model and one month trial period. BangDB works with several enterprises with its custom license model. BangDB is all set to release its own AppStore with ready-made custom solutions in a few months.

BangDB was founded as part of IQLECT in 2015 by Sachin Sinha and is based in Bangalore. It is an Artificial Intelligence (AI) based converged database platform which aligns with the current & future data trends in the market. BangDB has been developed from the ground up and owns over a dozen patents in data processing. It has over 100K users across the world with several leading enterprises as clients. BangDB is backed by several VCs like Exfinity and VentureEast along with prominent angels Lip-Bu Tan, Michael Marks, Nicholas B, Pradeep Khosla.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1853611/BangDB_API.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BangDB