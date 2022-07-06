Zaxby's introduces new Zensible Zalads® as limited-time offer

Under 600-calorie salads are here just in time for summer

ATHENS, Ga., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zaxby's , the premium quick-service restaurant known for its Chicken Fingerz™, wings and signature sauces, is introducing its new summer lineup of Zensible Zalads. The fresh, made-to-order salads have fewer than 600 calories, including a choice of grilled or fried chicken and lite vinaigrette dressing. These new salad options are available system-wide and come in four palate-pleasing versions.

Zaxby's Zensible Zalads have fewer than 600 calories, including your choice of grilled or fried chicken and the new lite vinaigrette dressing. (PRNewswire)

"When it comes to healthy options, consumers are accustomed to compromising between great taste and generous portions. Our new Zensible Zalads are filling and full of flavor, all under 600 calories, including the dressing," said Patrick Schwing, Zaxby's CMO. "It may sound too good to be true, but we set out to create a healthier option that doesn't cut corners on taste. The result is a new Zalad that's a satisfying meal for under 600 calories."

Customers have plenty of options—Zensible House or Cobb Zalad with a choice of hand-breaded fried or marinated grilled chicken. All Zaxby's Zalads are made to order from fresh-cut vegetables and cheddar jack cheese on a bed of crisp, mixed greens. The Zensible Cobb Zalad adds a hard-boiled egg to round out a satisfying, yet calorie-friendly, healthy meal. All Zalads are served with a lite vinaigrette dressing made with red wine vinegar, onion and garlic.

Zaxby's recently brought back its beloved Fried Pickles . Lightly dusted in a cornmeal batter, the fried pickles are made from fresh, crinkle-cut thin slices of dill pickles and fried to golden brown perfection. Available to share, they're served with a ranch sauce that is a blend of fresh buttermilk and herbs. Due to popular demand, Zaxby's iconic side dish is now a permanent menu item.

Brand fans may order the Zensible Zalads online or in the Zaxby's app. Customers are encouraged to sign up for Zax Fanz Club, available on zaxbys.com and for download on Google Play and the App Store for rewards and free food.

Starting at $8.99, Zensible Zalads are available for a limited time only at participating locations while supplies last. Prices may vary by location.

About Zaxby's

Founded in 1990, Zaxby's is committed to serving delicious chicken fingers, wings, sandwiches and salads in a fun, offbeat atmosphere where customers are considered friends. For the second year in a row, Zaxby's iconic Signature Sandwich has won Thrillist's 2022 Fasties Award for Best Fried Chicken Sandwich. Zaxby's has grown to more than 900 locations in 18 states and is headquartered in Athens, Georgia. For more information, visit zaxbys.com or zaxbysfranchising.com .

