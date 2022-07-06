Think Research to Participate in 3rd Annual TSX Venture Growth Capital Event On July 8 in Kelowna BC

Think to Conduct One-on-One Meetings at Invitation-Only Event at the Delta Hotels by Marriot Grand Okanagan

TORONTO, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Think Research Corporation (TSXV: THNK) (OTCQB: THKKF) ("Think" or the "Company") a company focused on transforming healthcare through digital health software solutions is pleased to announce that at the invitation-only event Management will be speaking directly to small-cap investors regarding progress made over the past year.

Sachin Aggarwal, CEO, Think said, "We have been busy over the past 18 months since we listed on the TSX Venture. We have made four significant acquisitions that transform Think into an essential data, content, and software solutions provider for over 300,000 health practitioners in 1700 facilities across five continents. With an annualized run-rate of over $80 million in revenue and $6.9 million in realized annualized cost synergies over FY2021 and Q12022, we are eager to explain to investors our path to market dominance and sustained profitability."

About Think Research

Think is an industry leader in delivering knowledge-based digital healthcare software solutions. The Company's focused mission is to organize the world's health knowledge so everyone gets the best care. Its evidence-based healthcare technology solutions support the clinical decision-making process, standardize care, and improve patient outcomes. For over a decade, Think's cloud-based, EMR-agnostic digital tools have empowered clinicians around the world and positively impacted millions of patients across the continuum of care – including primary physician care, acute care hospitals and surgical suites as well as community and seniors' care. Think is proud to serve as a trusted health system partner to a rapidly growing, global client base that spans five continents across more than 13,000 healthcare facilities, with a clinical audience of over 300,000 doctors, nurses and pharmacists. Visit: www.thinkresearch.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information: https://www.thinkresearch.com/ca/investors/

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Think Research Corporation