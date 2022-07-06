Clean Eatz Kitchen Introduces Frozen Protein Pizzas

WILMINGTON, N.C., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Eatz Kitchen has launched a new line of Protein Pizzas . Made on a cauliflower crust, the new personal pizzas are the perfect "cheat meal" without any of the guilt. The Protein Pizzas come in Cheese, Pepperoni, and BBQ Chicken currently with Bacon Cheeseburger and Chicken Supreme launching later in July.

The Protein Pizzas are currently available nationwide for home delivery and will become available in Clean Eatz Kitchen's network of distributors in the next few weeks. They anticipate the product to be available on shelves nationwide by the end of the month.

Protein Pizzas are the latest diet innovation from Clean Eatz Kitchen. "We're always looking for new ways to make unhealthy food healthy" says CEO, Jason Nista. Made on a cauliflower crust, the pizzas are topped with homemade tomato sauce, part-skim mozzarella cheese and toppings. Most pizzas are gluten free and will have 20g of protein per serving.

Clean Eatz Kitchen is a market-leader in direct-to-consumer prepared meals and snacks. For their diet conscious customers, Clean Eatz Kitchen cooks and ships pre-made meals to customers' houses, ready to heat and enjoy. Their model takes the thought and effort out of having to meal prep to reach your diet goals.

