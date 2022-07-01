Studsvik Scandpower and VTT Partner to Bring QA Serpent to Nuclear Industry

NYKÖPING, Sweden, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To address the growing need for Quality Assured neutronic simulation in the Advanced Reactor market, Studsvik Scandpower, the global leader in neutronic simulation software, and VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland, the cutting-edge leader in the development of advanced software for nuclear reactor and power plant modelling such as the Serpent Monte Carlo code, initiated a strategic partnership to expand the commercial uses of Serpent software to the advanced civil nuclear community around the globe. The partnership will continue the growth of the Studsvik product line with a new version of Serpent under Studsvik's NQA-1 and 10 CFR50 Appendix B Quality Assurance program, Serpent-SSP.

In recognition of the regulatory challenges for advanced reactor designers today, Studsvik aims to provide the quality assurance, software support and engineering feature development in Serpent to enhance advanced reactor designer's regulatory submittals with confidence and enable VTT to provide their expert consultation in the global advanced reactor industry.

Studsvik and VTT will work together to develop new methodology for the modeling of advanced reactors through this partnership with Serpent. The partnership will provide ease of access to the VTT organization and expertise for Studsvik customers. Studsvik and VTT aim to expand applications and support of Serpent into new fields including medical physics, radiation shielding, and other neutron and radiation transport applications.

"VTT is the Scandinavian leader in nuclear technology and their world-renowned Serpent software is used by advanced reactor designers globally. Studsvik is proud to bring Serpent into the product line in our quality assurance program.", says Rob Whittle, Business Area President of Studsvik Scandpower. "This partnership will enhance the value to the nuclear industry and other civilian industry transport applications for commercial neutronics software. Studsvik is excited to broaden its product line to support the strong growth in advanced nuclear reactor deployment."

"Partnering with Studsvik Scandpower will broaden the reach of Serpent applications in a highly regulated environment", says Tommi Nyman, Vice President of Nuclear Energy at VTT. "We are proud to partner with Studsvik Scandpower in this endeavor. Studsvik is the worldwide leader with in commercial neutronics software with a 40 year track record of excellence in the rigorous NQA-1 environment which will enable Serpent to better meet customer needs."

Industry customers need a QA version of Serpent to aid them in obtaining regulatory approval and performing safety related work. SSP has expertise in both regulatory QA processes and in regulatory licensing and can apply this expertise to Serpent. In addition, SSP can reach and support many new customers through its worldwide marketing channels which will broaden the overall Serpent distribution. Non-commercial research and educational use of Serpent will remain free of charge through VTT.

To learn more about the new applications of Serpent in the partnership between VTT and Studsvik, please reach out to alina.reyzelman@studsvik.com and matti.paljakka@vtt.fi.

Serpent is a multi-purpose three-dimensional continuous-energy neutron and photon transport code, developed at VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland since 2004. The continuous-energy Monte Carlo method can be used for a wide range of particle transport applications. The physics model in Serpent covers neutron, photon and coupled neutron-photon simulations. Serpent has more than 1,000 users in 250 organizations around the world.

Facts about Studsvik

Studsvik offers a range of advanced technical services to the global nuclear power industry. Studsvik's business focus areas are fuel and materials technology, reactor analysis software and technical platforms for handling, conditioning and volume reduction of radioactive waste. The company has over 70 years nuclear technology and radiological service experience. Studsvik has 500 employees in 7 countries and the company's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm.

About Studsvik Scandpower (business area of the Studsvik Group)

Studsvik Scandpower is the global leader in the development and support of fuel vendor-independent reactor analysis software. We offer a full suite of licensing-grade software and engineering services to support operating utilities, fuel vendors, safety authorities, next generation reactor developers and research organizations. Our products are used throughout the world for reactor fuel and core design, analysis, and operational support.

About VTT

VTT is one of Europe's leading research institutions. We advance the utilization and commercialization of research and technology in commerce and society. Through scientific and technological means, we turn large global challenges into sustainable growth for businesses and society. We bring together people, business, science and technology to solve the biggest challenges of our time. This is how we create sustainable growth, jobs and wellbeing and bring exponential hope.

