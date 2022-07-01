JBT Corporation Acquires Alco-food-machines

CHICAGO, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JBT Corporation (NYSE: JBT), a global technology solutions provider to high-value segments of the food and beverage industry, announced today it has acquired Alco-food-machines GmbH & Co. KG (Alco), a leading provider of further food processing solutions and production lines.

"Alco has been a family business for generations and over time has built an excellent reputation in the market for providing leading further processing technology solutions with strong ties in the DACH region," said Brian Deck, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Alco represents the ideal fit for JBT where our family of brands approach and our broad food and beverage platform offers a compelling succession opportunity for companies with leading technology and food domain expertise."

"The acquisition of Alco complements and expands our product offering in further processing, in particular, expanding our offering in convenience meal lines as well as alternative and plant-based protein technology," said Bob Petrie, EVP and President, Protein. "Bringing our companies and technologies together supports our vision to be the preferred solutions partner for our customers, backed by unparalleled application expertise and best-in-class local service support. Alco also further strengthens our presence and capabilities in the important German market," added Petrie.

Alco was founded in Bad Iburg, Germany in 1977 based on the idea from Heinz and Gertrud Algra to make the best machines in the industry, which today, produce everything from noodle sauces, and pizza to convenience and snack foods. "JBT has always been viewed as a leader in food processing, and its approach to preserving the Alco brand and continuing the family legacy of technology and service was of the utmost importance in finding the right partner to acquire the business," said Isabelle Kleine-Ausberg, former shareholder of Alco. "We are excited about the possibilities in the next phase of growth for Alco," added Thomas Kleine-Ausberg, Managing Director.

Alco expects 2022 revenue of approximately $35 million with EBITDA margins in the low double digits prior to synergies. The transaction is expected to be slightly dilutive to 2022 GAAP earnings per share but approximately two cents accretive on an adjusted basis, which excludes transaction-related costs and purchase price accounting. The purchase price was undisclosed.

JBT Corporation (NYSE: JBT) is a leading global technology solutions provider to high-value segments of the food & beverage industry with focus on proteins, liquid foods and automated system solutions. JBT designs, produces and services sophisticated products and systems for multi-national and regional customers through its FoodTech segment. JBT also sells critical equipment and services to domestic and international air transportation customers through its AeroTech segment. JBT Corporation employs approximately 6,800 people worldwide and operates sales, service, manufacturing and sourcing operations in more than 25 countries. For more information, please visit www.jbtc.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are information of a non-historical nature and are subject to risks and uncertainties that are beyond JBT's ability to control. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to the expected impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and our results of operations, our plans to mitigate the impact of the pandemic, our strategic plans, our restructuring plans and expected cost savings from those plans, our liquidity and our covenant compliance. The factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from expectations include but are not limited to the following factors: the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and the effects of the pandemic on our ability to operate our business and facilities, on our customers, on our workforce resulting in higher labor absenteeism, on our supply chains due to extended delivery times and unavailability of required components and freight, on our cost of labor due to higher labor turnover and shortage of skilled labor and on the economy generally; fluctuations in our financial results; unanticipated delays or acceleration in our sales cycles; deterioration of economic conditions; disruptions in the political, regulatory, economic and social conditions of the countries in which we conduct business; changes to trade regulation, quotas, duties or tariffs; risks associated with acquisitions or strategic investments; fluctuations in currency exchange rates; increases in energy or raw material prices, freight costs, and inflationary pressures; changes in food consumption patterns; impacts of pandemic illnesses, food borne illnesses and diseases to various agricultural products; weather conditions and natural disasters; impact of climate change and environmental protection initiatives; our ability to comply with the laws and regulations governing our U.S. government contracts; acts of terrorism or war, including the recent conflict between Russia and Ukraine; termination or loss of major customer contracts and risks associated with fixed-price contracts, particularly during periods of high inflation; customer sourcing initiatives; competition and innovation in our industries; difficulty in implementing our business strategies, including the timing of our previously announced review of strategic alternatives for the AeroTech platform, our ability to identify or develop any strategic alternatives, execute on material aspects of such strategic alternatives, and whether we can achieve the potential benefits of such strategic alternatives. our ability to develop and introduce new or enhanced products and services and keep pace with technological developments; difficulty in developing, preserving and protecting our intellectual property or defending claims of infringement; catastrophic loss at any of our facilities and business continuity of our information systems; cyber-security risks such as network intrusion or ransomware schemes; loss of key management and other personnel; potential liability arising out of the installation or use of our systems; our ability to comply with U.S. and international laws governing our operations and industries; increases in tax liabilities; work stoppages; fluctuations in interest rates and returns on pension assets; availability of and access to financial and other resources; and other factors described under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed by JBT with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in any subsequently filed Form 10-Q. In addition, many of our risks and uncertainties are currently amplified by and will continue to be amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic. Given the highly fluid nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is not possible to predict all such risks and uncertainties. JBT cautions shareholders and prospective investors that actual results may differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. JBT undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments, subsequent events or changes in circumstances or otherwise.

Investors & Media: Media: Kedric Meredith +1 312 861 6034

View original content:

SOURCE JBT Corporation