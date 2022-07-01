BCT-Bank of Charles Town Launches Second Annual "Pack the 'Pack" Donations Program with Its Backpack Program Partners For Local Food-Insecure Children

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (OTC: PTBS) – BCT-Bank of Charles Town, also known as The Community's Bank, today announced the second annual funding campaign through its BCTCares For The Hungry initiative in support of local backpack food programs for food-insecure children. This BCTCares campaign is called "Pack the 'Pack" in reference to raising funds to purchase enough food to fill 5,000 take-home backpacks. Fundraising will be from July 1, 2022 through August 31, 2022. Monetary donations will be accepted at all BCT branch locations and online. For a list of branches, visit www.mybct.bank/locations/. Online donations can be made by visiting www.mybct.bank/about/bctcares/.

BCTCares, Neighbor Helping Neighbor (PRNewsfoto/BCT - Bank of Charles Town) (PRNewswire)

Alice Frazier, President and CEO of BCT, remarked, "Over 151 years ago, our founders established a culture of neighbors helping neighbors, especially those in need." Frazier continued, "Our Pack the 'Pack program directly supports many of our neighbors in need, especially children. Our employees and BCTCares team are excited to make the 2022 Pack The 'Pack campaign as successful as our first. The number of food-insecure children in our local markets continues to grow, especially with recent inflationary pressures. Through our Pack the 'Pack campaign, we are raising awareness in local communities about the thousands of food-insecure children who will go hungry. We are asking our neighbors to join this fight against hunger. A $5.00 donation will feed one local child for one day."

For the Pack the 'Pack campaign, BCTCares has partnered with local backpack program charities who will purchase and distribute food using the funds donated. The local backpack program partners are:

Berkeley County, WV ) - Berkeley County Backpack Program () - http://feedbcwvkids.org/

Jefferson County, WV ) - Community Combined Ministries – Kidz Power Pacs () - https://communitycombined.org/

Washington County, MD ) - HARC/Micah's Backpack () - https://harccoalition.org/programs/micahs-backpack/

Loudoun Backpack Coalition (Loudoun County, VA) - https://loudouneducationfoundation.org/backpack-coalition/

To learn more about the Pack the 'Pack campaign and how to donate, visit any BCT branch or BCT's website at www.mybct.bank/about/bctcares.

About the Company

Founded in 1871, BCT - Bank of Charles Town, also known as The Community's Bank, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:PTBS). With approximately $719 million in assets as of March 31, 2021, the Company conducts operations through its main office, an additional eight branch offices, and two loan production offices. BCT's offices are located in Jefferson and Berkeley Counties (WV), Washington County (MD), and Loudoun and Stafford Counties (VA). The Bank provides various banking products and services including free access to over 55,000 ATMs through the Allpoint® network plus online and mobile banking for individuals, businesses, and local governments. The Bank also offers commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction, commercial real estate loans and agricultural loans. The Residential Lending division offers secondary market and portfolio mortgage loans, one-time close construction to perm loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. For over 65 years, BCT Wealth Advisors has provided financial management, investment, trust, and estate services to its clients. In 2019, 2020, and 2021 the Bank was named a "Best Bank To Work For" by American Banker. In 2018, Forbes named BCT a "Best In State Bank" for Maryland.

The Company's shares are quoted on the OTC Pink Sheet marketplace under the symbol "PTBS." For more information about Potomac Bancshares, Inc., and the Bank, please visit our website at www.mybct.bank.

About BCTCares Foundation

The BCTCares Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization with a mission to provide direct support to food-insecure children, families, and individuals in the four primary counties served by BCT-Bank of Charles Town, also known as The Community's Bank. BCTCares Foundation, Inc., EIN 87-1550562. Consult your tax adviser regarding possible tax benefits for donations. For more information or to donate, visit our webpage at www.mybct.bank/about/bctcares.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BCT - Bank of Charles Town