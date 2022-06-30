Venture MLS Invests in Styldod to Create AI Solutions for Multiple Listing Services

CHINO HILLS, Calif., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Venture MLS, the venture capital firm built to serve brokers, agents, and MLSs, has chosen Styldod to develop artificial intelligence solutions in real estate. The $1MM investment adds a new company to the Venture MLS I Fund.

Venture MLS will help drive revenue for Styldod by promoting its AI products to MLSs. (PRNewswire)

Styldod recently expanded its product line from virtual staging into AI. Its machine learning algorithms already identify and extract information from property photos. Upcoming AI products will process, tag, and export this image data, saving agents time when uploading MLS listings.

Styldod carves a unique niche with its industry relationships. As an MLS partner from its earliest stages, Styldod can carefully tune its AI to meet practitioners' needs.

"We have already seen impressive results from Styldod," said Art Carter, Venture MLS fund manager. "We believe their products can radically improve the way real estate professionals do business. It's exactly what we are looking for."

Venture MLS will help drive revenue for Styldod by promoting its AI products to MLSs. This, in concert with the cash investment, will give Styldod a rare market advantage.

"Styldod AI is a result of our deep passion for and desire to use cutting-edge technologies to solve the real estate industry's murkiest problems," said Styldod CEO Akhilesh Majumdar. "We have spent nearly seven years producing a solution that lets enterprises and agents harvest the full power of AI to increase their productivity."

"Today, we are closer to achieving this mission than ever before," Majumdar continued. "We are delighted to welcome Venture MLS to the elite list of investors who believe in our vision of becoming an AI provider of choice for the real estate industry."

About Venture MLS

As the first venture capital firm created by an MLS, Venture MLS backs seed and early-stage companies within the property technology space. Venture MLS invests in companies that can leverage the unmatched experience, expertise, and connections it holds within its industry. Visit venturemls.com for more information.

About Styldod

Styldod is a design-technology company poised to challenge every marketing productivity benchmark in the real estate industry. Through its groundbreaking AI product suite, Styldod enables the automatic virtual staging of homes in multiple lifestyle designs, complete with automated property descriptions and enhanced interactivity across a variety of media! At enterprise scale, these tools create a marriage between retail furniture sales and residential home ownership, that keeps the real estate agent at the center of each transaction. Learn more at www.styldod.com

