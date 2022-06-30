TK Elevator upgrading elevators at historic ALICO Building, once the tallest U.S. building west of the Mississippi River

Six elevators at the 111-year-old ALICO Building are being modernized by TK Elevator.

TK Elevator has also taken over as the new service provider after more than 100 years with its previous provider.

Throughout Waco and the surrounding communities, TK Elevator has been keeping people safely moving with its leading service support.

WACO, Texas, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TK Elevator is modernizing the elevators at the 111-year-old ALICO Building, Waco's historic 282-foot-tall office building that was the tallest U.S. building west of the Mississippi River when it was constructed in 1911. The modernization project includes four elevators in the main building and two in the parking garage.

TK Elevator is modernizing six elevators at the historic ALICO Building in Waco, Texas. TK Elevator is also providing top-level service support for the vertical transportation units at the 111-year-old building, once the tallest building in the U.S. west of the Mississippi River. (PRNewswire)

The custom-engineered modernization features tech-driven and environmentally friendly upgrades that will help ensure the long-term future of this iconic building. This includes the addition of regenerative drives, which puts energy back into the building, as well as the installation of MAX, the elevator industry's first IoT predictive maintenance solution.

"The ALICO Building is Waco's most visible symbol of strength and stability, an iconic building that has stood the test of time thanks to American-Amicable Life Insurance Company. We deeply appreciate that American-Amicable Life has entrusted us with these important elevator upgrades as well as the maintenance and service of these units and look forward to helping keep this incredible building safely operating for another 100-plus years," said Kevin Lavallee, CEO BU North America and Group COO Field.

The ALICO Building, which is owned and operated by the American-Amicable Life Insurance Company of Texas, remains the tallest building in Waco and is the oldest skyscraper in Texas still standing despite an F4 tornado in 1953 that damaged or destroyed many nearby buildings. In 2012, the ALICO Building was added to the National Register of Historic Places as part of the Waco Downtown Historic District.

Founded in 1910, American-Amicable Life Insurance Company of Texas is a progressive special markets insurer offering innovative life insurance products developed to target the individual needs of protection, wealth creation and estate preservation.

"As business office functions have changed, it has been important to update interior floors and associated equipment, systems and components to meet evolving market needs and ensure the ALICO Building remains an attractive and viable office building," added Melissa Clendenin, Director, Client Experience & Facilities at American-Amicable Life. "We take tremendous pride in this treasured part of the Waco community and that pride-in-ownership is reflected in the many upgrades we have made, including to the elevator systems."

TK Elevator has also taken over as the maintenance provider, bringing top-level service support that seamlessly blends the best tools and technologies with the best technicians. The ALICO Building is supported by a highly respected TK Elevator service technician with nearly four decades of experience.

TK Elevator has a rich history supporting businesses, municipalities and educational institutions in Waco and the surrounding communities, including the City of Waco, McLennan Community College and the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor.

To learn more about TK Elevator, go to https://www.tkelevator.com/us-en/.

PRESS IMAGES

Available here (credit: TK Elevator)

PRESS CONTACT

Dennis Van Milligen

Manager, Public Relations

TK Elevator North America

P +1 312 525 3190

dennis.vanmilligen@tkelevator.com

www.tkelevator.com/us-en/

ABOUT US

TK Elevator

With customers in over 100 countries served by more than 50,000 employees, TK Elevator achieved sales of around €8 billion in the fiscal year 2020/2021. Over 1,000 locations around the world provide an extensive network that guarantees closeness to customers. Over the past decades, TK Elevator has established itself as one of the world's leading elevator companies and became independent since its separation from thyssenkrupp AG in August 2020. The company's most important business line is the service business represented by over 24,000 service technicians. The product portfolio covers commodity elevators for residential and commercial buildings to cutting-edge, highly customized solutions for state-of-the-art skyscrapers. In addition, it also consists of escalators and moving walks, passenger boarding bridges, stair and platform lifts. Integrated cloud-based service solutions, such as the MAX platform, are gaining in importance. With these digital offerings, there are no limits to urban mobility anymore. TKE – move beyond.

New TKE logo (PRNewsfoto/thyssenkrupp Elevator) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TK Elevator