QUANTUM LAW GROUP'S JONATHAN DEER AND STEVEN MORRIS RECOGNIZED AS "LEGAL VISIONARIES"

LOS ANGELES, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boutique Los Angeles law firm Quantum Law Group, LLP announced today that Founding Partners Jonathan Deer and Steven Morris have been recognized as 'Legal Visionaries' in the second annual Business of Law magazine. The special supplement published by L.A. Times B2B Publishing focuses on trends and updates in the legal profession and spotlights visionaries, attorneys that have "exhibited noteworthy achievements" over the last two years. The "Legal Visionaries" profiled were recognized as "standout attorneys" and selected based on their average success rate, settlements and verdicts won in the last three years, leadership positions within their firm and community and board affiliations and recognitions, according to the publication.

"This recognition is a testament to our firm's continued dedication to our clients," said Morris. "Jon and I are pleased to be honored alongside these skilled lawyers."

Jonathan Deer "is one of those rare attorneys equipped to handle a client's litigation and transactional needs simultaneously, with an emphasis on matters in real estate and business law," states the feature. His clients include celebrities, real estate investors and developers, brokers, lenders, and companies of all sizes. The publication continues, "whether they're in need of an advisor at the forefront of transactional law or a dogged trial fighter, clients have consistently lauded Deer's creative and thoughtful approach to problem-solving." Over the course of more than 30 years in practice, he has emphasized solutions that relate to the practical realities of business, avoiding the burden of unnecessary litigation or excessive attorney involvement. Deer's extensive litigation experience includes numerous trials in state and federal courts, arbitrations, and mediations.

Steven Morris "consistently achieves case-winning results for clients involved in complex commercial and business litigation, particularly when it comes to real estate matters and partnership disputes, the focus of his practice for nearly 40 years," starts the special profile. In partnership disputes, Morris works to mitigate the impact of litigation on the client as well as the business itself, pursuing and advising on any options for litigation avoidance or pre-trial resolutions. As a licensed and practicing mediator and arbitrator, he has resolved numerous cases without the need for trial.

Real estate matters on which Morris is routinely called to advise include licensing, commercial leasing, closing and financing, business purchases and sales, and corporate services including the formation, operation and governance of corporations, LLCs and partnerships. He also advises clients on contract, employment, and IP law matters.

Quantum Law Group, LLP prides itself on providing exceptional legal services. Whether it is a business issue or more personal matters, the attorneys at Quantum Law know what to do. Their attorneys have decades of experience, in the courtroom, in the boardroom and on the street. They are committed to establishing a personal and long-term relationship with their clients to protect their interests and enforce their rights. To learn more visit https://www.quantumlawgroup.com/.

