Toolio Achieves 'Built for NetSuite' Status

NEW YORK, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Toolio, a cloud-based planning and merchandising platform provider for the next generation of retailers, today announced that its SuiteApp achieved 'Built for NetSuite' status. The new Toolio SuiteApp , built using the Oracle NetSuite SuiteCloud Platform, helps organizations seamlessly leverage critical business information in NetSuite to manage end-to-end planning and merchandising processes.

"Our partnership with NetSuite provides our customers with an integrated solution and streamlined workflow to manage and execute on inventory planning and management processes. Working with NetSuite is a natural fit given our mutual customers, which include leading retailers like Chubbies, Outdoor Voices and MeUndies," said Eytan Daniyalzade, co-founder and CEO of Toolio. "The Toolio SuiteApp enables companies to stop relying on manual, error-prone spreadsheets to make million-dollar inventory decisions, automate planning workflows, and make faster, data-driven decisions."

Toolio integrates directly with NetSuite, leveraging real-time data to build merchandise financial plans and determine new product assortment and SKU-level demand in a single platform. These plans are synced with NetSuite to help automate purchase order and replenishment processes. By automating processes, providing real-time visibility, and improving collaboration within the inventory planning process, Toolio enables retailers to save time, increase forecasting accuracy, and make inventory decisions that drive real change for the business.

"Historically, the retail industry has struggled with managing merchandise planning," said Guido Haarmans, GVP, SuiteCloud Developer Network and Partner Programs, Oracle NetSuite. "This new SuiteApp extends our robust solution for retail ERP and can help NetSuite customers make faster, data-driven decisions about inventory, their most important and expensive asset."

Built for NetSuite is a program for NetSuite SuiteCloud Developer Network (SDN) partners that provides partners with the information, resources, and methodology required to help them verify that their applications and integrations meet NetSuite standards and best practices. The Built for NetSuite program is designed to give NetSuite customers additional confidence that SuiteApps, like Toolio, have been built to meet these standards.

About SuiteCloud

Oracle NetSuite's SuiteCloud platform is a comprehensive offering of cloud-based products, development tools, and services designed to help customers and commercial software developers take advantage of the significant economic benefits of cloud computing. Based on NetSuite, the industry's leading cloud-based financials / ERP software suite, SuiteCloud enables customers to run their core business operations in the cloud, and software developers to target new markets quickly with newly created mission-critical applications built to extend the power of NetSuite.

The SuiteCloud Developer Network (SDN) is a comprehensive developer program for independent software vendors (ISVs) that build apps for SuiteCloud. All available and approved SuiteApps are listed on SuiteApp.com, a single-source online marketplace where NetSuite customers can find applications to meet specific business process or industry-specific needs. For more information on SuiteCloud and the SDN program, please visit https://www.netsuite.com/portal/developers/overview.shtml

About Toolio

Toolio is a cloud-based merchandising platform that automates critical workflows, provides real-time insights, and enables remote collaboration, empowering retailers to make faster, data-driven decisions about their most important (and expensive) asset—inventory. Toolio is a global operation with headquarters in New York City and offices in Istanbul, built by an ex-Walmart team of second-time entrepreneurs and backed by top VCs and apparel industry executives. To learn more, please visit https://www.toolio.com/ .

