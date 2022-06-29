Pantum Launches New 3-in-1 Monochrome Laser Printer Series M7310 with Enhanced Connectivity and Printing Capability

ZHUHAI, China, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pantum, a brand that develops, manufactures, and sells laser printers and toner cartridges around the world, announced a new monochrome laser printer series M7310 equipped with upgraded features to help enhance productivity for office workers. The new line-up is mainly suited for enterprises, government organizations, and it expands Pantum's high-end series by providing customers with additional options and a better printing experience.

All models of the new series boast convenient and quick printing, scanning and photocopying. The new M7310 series inherits all the robust functionality and smart features from the high-end Pantum 4S series predecessors while leveraging Pantum's pioneering technologies to further improve efficiency and connectivity to help businesses speed up their workflow.

The difference from the previous multi-function model, and also the innovation, is that M7310 series optimizes the flatbed scanning function, enabling users to combine multiple scans into one single file and export with one click, saving time for merging the digital pages manually afterwards. In addition, the new models support 5G and 2.4G Wi-Fi, giving faster wireless transfer speeds while strengthening anti-interference capabilities to enhance operational stability.

Moreover, the new M7310 achieves 33ppm when printing A4-sized paper. Powered by Auto Duplex Printing and a 3.5-inch touch display, it can help users get jobs done with tap-and-swipe ease. It also features a confidential print function for enhanced protection of privacy and important documents.

With sustainability in mind, all the new series also showcase Pantum's eco-friendly design. The solution, that separates the printer's drum unit and toner cartridge, can boost the longevity of the drum unit, enabling users to reduce waste footprint and minimize the impact on the environment.

About Pantum

Founded in 2010, Pantum is a printer manufacturer, with its business covering printers, printing materials, and printing solutions and services. In 2011, Pantum began its overseas expansion with a current global footprint of dozens of countries. With its patented technology, Pantum is committed to meeting evolving printing needs by offering economical, user-friendly, and energy-efficient products as well as reliable printing solutions. Today, Pantum is now also bringing greater value to its customers through its cost-effective products and premium services.

For more information, please visit our website, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube

For any media inquiries, please contact: info@pantum.com.

Pantum New Arrival M7310 Series (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pantum