Midnight Moon Moonshine Reveals New Peach Tea Canned Cocktails, Expands Distribution of Award-Winning Watermelon + Lightning Lemonade Flavors

MADISON, N.C., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Midnight Moon, the small-batch moonshine brand handcrafted at North Carolina's first legal distillery, today announces the expansion of their award-winning canned cocktail line with a new Peach Tea flavor. Following the success of the brand's Lightning Lemonade and Watermelon releases, the makers of the official moonshine canned cocktail of summer also celebrate multiple awards wins and expanded distribution.

Official moonshine canned cocktail of summer launches new flavors (PRNewswire)

The Official Moonshine Canned Cocktail of Summer - now available in Peach Tea, Watermelon & Lightning Lemonade

Midnight Moon canned cocktails are based on the brand's award-winning, legendary moonshine recipe and blended with natural mixers, delivering a refreshing, not too sweet experience. With an 8% ABV kick, the new Peach Tea flavor was recently described as having "big peach aromas and lovely peach flavor balanced with big, rich tea and lemon flavor" at Fred Minnick's highly-respected ASCOT Awards, where it was awarded Gold. Peach Tea also won Triple Gold at the 2022 MicroLiquor Spirit Awards and took home Gold honors at the SF World Spirits Competition.

Not to be outshone, Midnight Moon's Watermelon and Lightning Lemonade Canned Cocktails also earned Triple Golds at the 2022 MicroLiquor Spirit Awards for both Taste and Packaging and Gold accolades from the ASCOT Awards. In addition, Watermelon Canned Cocktails received Gold ratings at both the SF World Spirits Competition and the Beverage Testing Institute Awards.

Due to demand, distribution for both Watermelon and Lightning Lemonade Canned Cocktails has recently expanded to include over twenty-five states (Peach Tea will initially be available in AK, CA, CT, MD, MA, MN MS, MT, NY, NC, SC, TN, WI, WV, and WY). Fans wanting to "get their shine on" this summer can search for their nearest local retailer or order online .

About Midnight Moon:

Introduced by North Carolina's first legal distillery in 2007, Midnight Moon has spent over a decade trailblazing the moonshine category by handcrafting authentic, all-natural spirits. Using 100% natural, 100% real ingredients, the brand likes to say, "We have spent the last 14 years handcrafting spirits before "craft" became cool." Midnight Moon is committed to the preservation of Southern moonshine traditions and celebrates the legacy of The Last American Hero – Junior Johnson.

About Piedmont Distillers:

Since opening its doors in 2005 as North Carolina's first legal distillery since Prohibition, Piedmont Distiller's passion has been handcrafting the best tasting, all-natural spirits. Piedmont's brands include Midnight Moon Moonshine, Catdaddy Spiced Moonshine, Method & Standard Craft Vodka, and The Clover Single-Barrel Whiskey Collection.

