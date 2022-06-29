Baha Mar Announces Inaugural The Bahamas Culinary & Arts Festival

The first-of-its-kind event will bring together globally celebrated chefs and local Bahamian artists for a weekend of food, art, and culture

NASSAU, The Bahamas, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Baha Mar, the Caribbean's leading integrated luxury resort of choice located in Nassau, The Bahamas, is thrilled to announce the first The Bahamas Culinary & Arts Festival at Baha Mar, taking place October 21-23, 2022. Establishing Baha Mar as the premier culinary and art destination in the Caribbean, the three-day food and culture festival will be headlined by internationally renowned and celebrated chefs including Marcus Samuelsson of Marcus at Baha Mar Fish + Chop House, Daniel Boulud of Café Boulud, and Dario Cecchini of Carna, who will be joined by TV personality and culinary maven Amanda Freitag along with author and restauranteur Carla Hall, as well as Bahamian culinary artisan, event curator and chef, Simeon Hall Jr.

(PRNewswire)

The 2022 Bahamas Culinary & Arts Festival will kick-off with a welcome party hosted by Marcus Samuelsson on Friday, October 21. Throughout the weekend, guests will be able to enjoy a two-day culinary and arts expo featuring interactive cooking demos led by Baha Mar's leading epicurean talent and guest chefs, new exhibitions from local artisans in partnership with The Current curated by the resort's Executive Director of Arts and Culture John Cox, and a grand dine-around showcasing a taste of the very best of The Bahamas and Baha Mar's more than 45 celebrated restaurants, bars and cafes. All headlining chefs will each host exclusive, bespoke interactive experiences, to be announced later this summer. The celebration will conclude with a special ticketed event for an unforgettable al fresco dining experience with the festival's participating chefs and artists on Long Cay, Baha Mar's lush private island hideaway.

"We are thrilled to debut The Bahamas Culinary & Arts Festival at Baha Mar, which will highlight the resort as the culinary, art and cultural destination of choice within the Caribbean," said Graeme Davis, President, Baha Mar. "This premiere event will allow us to showcase the extraordinary culinarians, as well as artistic creativity found both at Baha Mar and throughout The Bahamas joined by international guest stars. We envision this festival becoming the leading celebration of food and art in the region, providing locals and visitors with the opportunity to fully immerse themselves in the island's rich culture and gastronomic offerings."

"I'm so honored to be part of this monumental event, taking place at one of my favorite destinations, Baha Mar," said Marcus Samuelsson. "We've set the stage for a truly unforgettable festival, and myself, alongside my colleagues and friends, are excited to continue highlighting the local culinary scene, matched with unique Bahamian art and culture."

The Current Gallery and Art Center, Baha Mar's hub for compelling Bahamian artistic experiences, is focused on recognizing and supporting a strong creative community in Nassau through captivating exhibitions, workshops, discussions, and more. During the festival weekend, the gallery and studio will take guests on a cultural journey showcasing the local art and its artists displayed throughout the property. Attendees will also experience local artists creating unique pieces of work - live - inspired by the event's happenings and surroundings.

"The Current's art programs are one-of-a-kind, with a focus on promoting work from all types of creatives throughout the resort," said John Cox, Art Director of The Current Gallery and Art Center. "We are excited to be a part of The Bahamas Culinary & Arts Festival at Baha Mar, and to continue to share our passion for Bahamian art within the community and our visitors."

Tickets for the event are now on sale at bahamar.com/bahamas-culinary-arts-festival/ and are priced upon experience, ranging from $79 to $499. Guests can enjoy The Bahamas Culinary & Arts Festival at Baha Mar in spectacular fashion with the all-inclusive Festival Weekend Pass priced at $499, which features access to flagship events, as well as early access to some of the most exclusive, intimate chef experiences. The Festival Weekend Pass includes a premium welcome gift upon check-in, entry to The Bahamas Culinary & Arts Expo on Saturday and Sunday, and early access to intimate guest chef experiences, as well as admission to the Sundown & Sips party, Welcome Beach Party, and Grand Dine-Around. The full lineup of events will include:

Friday, October 21: Sundown & Sips hosted by Marcus Samuelsson at 6 pm (exclusive access for Weekend Pass holders); Welcome Beach Party at 7 pm

Saturday, October 22: The Bahamas Culinary & Arts Expo from 11 am – 6 pm; Baha Mar Art Tour hosted by John Cox at 11am; The Bahamas Culinary & Arts Grand Dine-Around from 7-11pm

Sunday, October 23: Long Cay Luncheon at 11 am; The Bahamas Culinary & Arts Expo from 11 am – 6 pm

Additional curated experiences will be announced in the coming months, including intimate culinary activities hosted by Baha Mar's leading chefs. For further information about the event, please visit bahamar.com/bahamas-culinary-arts-festival/ for full details on featured chefs and culinary concepts, event specifics, art exhibitions, and a link for easy ticket purchase.

About Baha Mar

Baha Mar is a master planned integrated resort development situated on 1,000 acres overlooking the world's famous Cable Beach. The white sand beach destination includes three global brand operators – Grand Hyatt, SLS, and Rosewood – over 2,300 rooms and more than 45 restaurants and lounges, the largest casino in the Caribbean, a state-of-the-art convention center, Royal Blue Golf Course, an 18-hole Jack Nicklaus signature course, a brand new $200 million Baha Bay luxury water park, the Caribbean's first and only flagship ESPA spa, and over 30 luxury retail outlets. Baha Mar is a breathtaking location with dynamic programming, activities, and guest offerings in one of the most beautiful places in the world – The Bahamas. For more information and reservations, visit www.bahamar.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Baha Mar