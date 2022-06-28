Service Express Completes Integration of Blue Chip and The ICC Group

Company Announces Expanded Portfolio of Data Center and Infrastructure Solutions for International Client Base Following Strategic Acquisitions

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Service Express, a global data center solutions provider, today announces the full integration of its 2021 U.K. acquisitions of Blue Chip and The ICC Group. Merging the three companies combines decades of expertise and over 1,000 talented individuals to build upon its foundation of providing exceptional maintenance, managed and infrastructure solutions to companies internationally.

Service Express will continue strengthening its position in the marketplace as a major provider across financial services, manufacturing, retail and public sectors, helping its customers maintain and evolve their IT infrastructure.

"This significant milestone marks an exciting time for our company, people and customers," said Ron Alvesteffer, Service Express President and CEO. "Unifying three organizations with shared values and a passion for service will continue to distinguish Service Express as the leader in data center solutions."



"We look forward to strengthening our solutions and providing customers with one source for their data center and infrastructure needs, so they can focus on more critical priorities."

Service Express will continue to deliver its world-class Data Center Maintenance solutions globally with an expanded portfolio of Managed and Infrastructure services, including Hybrid Cloud, OS Managed Services, Disaster Recovery and Managed Service Delivery, specifically focusing on:

Strengthening its role in providing sustainable and eco-friendly solutions to protect critical resources, lower carbon emissions and reduce unnecessary waste.

Developing its Hybrid Cloud proposition and augmenting its strategic relationship in the U.K. with IBM as a Gold Business Partner.

Helping customers transform their digital journey by achieving improved end-to-end user experience and application performance.

Roll out ExpressConnect® technology internationally to bring an all-in-one solution to simplify data center support and optimize customer performance.

Providing exceptional customer experiences with an industry-leading Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 91

Driving growth and revenue through its people-powered culture, customer-first commitment and dedication to innovation.

"By bringing together over 1,000 passionate and talented individuals, we're well-positioned to provide our customers with the very best data center and infrastructure solutions," said Mike Hallam, Service Express U.K. Managing Director. "We look forward to upholding our commitment to serving people with secure and sustainable solutions as they transform their organizations for a digital future."

About Service Express

Service Express is an industry-leading data center solutions provider specializing in global multivendor maintenance, hybrid cloud, managed infrastructure services, hardware solutions and more. Companies around the globe trust Service Express to deliver reliable end-to-end support. Service Express' flagship technology, ExpressConnect®, helps IT teams automate support with monitoring, ticketing, integrations and account management. For more information, visit serviceexpress.com.

