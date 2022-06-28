Senior entertainment executives joining Vatom leadership to accelerate global growth

New Leaders will be Instrumental in Scaling Vatom's Web3 Tech Globally, and Innovating Immersive Entertainment-based Experiences with Web3

LOS ANGELES, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vatom™, a leading Web3 company based in Venice, California, has announced the addition of two industry pioneers to its leadership team, with Vicenc Marti joining as Managing Director of Vatom Europe and Steve Machin taking on the role of Global Director of Entertainment. Both executives will be based in Europe with Machin in London, UK and Marti at the newly minted Vatom Europe Headquarter in Barcelona, Spain. The two newly created roles will be key in strategically growing Vatom's global presence and partnering with brands, agencies, and companies to co-create a new era of Web3-enabled fan engagement and experiences.

Vicenc Marti (PRNewswire)

"We consistently lead the way in Web3, providing a next-generation-experience platform to connect with audiences in ways that offer real value and continuous engagement -- the music, sport and entertainment industries are at the forefront of this evolution," says Eric Pulier, CEO of Vatom and creator of the Smart NFT. "The caliber of live event, entertainment, and business acumen that Vicenc and Steve bring to the company is unparalleled and will further enable us to deliver to fans deeper and more meaningful experiences with the brands, creators, and artists they love."

Marti and Machin will make a powerful team, with Marti hailing from elrow, a leading EDM event company that recently announced a strategic partnership with Vatom. Having produced more than 160 shows across 40 countries, Marti brings to Vatom a unique perspective on how entertainment brands can delight and engage their fans across a range of online and offline experiences. A thought leader, entrepreneur, and award-winning innovator in the entertainment sector Machin previously held senior corporate positions at Live Nation and Ticketmaster and is well known for chairing the new technology committee at the annual International Live Music Conference. He adds a deep understanding of how visionary technology can create value across the entertainment ecosystem.

"At elrow, each day I saw the power of music connect people around the world," said Vicenc Marti. "Vatom and Web3 take connection to a whole new level, and I am excited to work with this talented team to evolve how people think about and experience entertainment with Web3."

"Like Web2.0 before it, Web3.0 technologies are already fundamentally changing the way we connect with our favorite artists and brands, how we experience concerts and shows, and ultimately how we will connect with each other" noted Steve Machin. "There is always immense innovation at the intersection of any new technology and the creative industries, and I am excited to help bring to life the opportunities that the rapidly evolving metaverse has to offer to brands and creators"

In addition to Vatom's partnership with elrow and furthering the company's presence in the entertainment space, Vatom also recently announced a partnership with iHeart Media to offer fans one-of-a-kind experiences across iHeart live music events, podcasts, experiences, content, and competitions through Vatom's Web3 platform. Both Machin and Marti will play key roles in the development and execution of these strategic partnerships.

At Vatom, our mission is to enable both Brands and Individuals to easily engage directly with the emerging Web3. Using our platform, Brands and Creators can own Web3 domains, create their own virtual spaces, distribute simple, consumer friendly Web3 wallets, create, buy, sell, exchange Smart NFTs, and launch their own branded marketplaces and social tokens.

Steve Machin (PRNewswire)

Vatom, a leading Web3 company, metaverse platform, and smart NFT enabler (PRNewsfoto/Hanai World) (PRNewswire)

