Oracle Payment Cloud Service Lets Restaurants Accept All Major Payment Options and Eliminate Hidden Fees

With a fixed fee rate and no long-term contract, new payment processing service enables restaurants to avoid excessive costs while giving diners choice in how they pay

AUSTIN, Texas, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The accelerated use of digital payments has created more options for diners, but also complexity and cost for restaurants. Eliminating this headache, Oracle today announced the Oracle Food and Beverage Payment Cloud Service. With the service, restaurants in the US can now accept the latest in contactless payment options, including debit/credit cards and Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay, without hidden fees and unpredictable costs. Unlike some other solutions on the market, Payment Cloud Service offers transparent, fixed fee rate pricing with no long-term contract or monthly minimum requirements. And as the service runs on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), it has high security standards, end-to-end encryption, and is PCI/DSS compliant. This means restaurants can give their customers choice in how they pay, all while operating with predictable payment processing costs that support a healthier bottom line.

The Oracle Food and Beverage Payment Cloud Service creates more digital payment options for diners.

"The grace period is rapidly waning for restaurants to become a fully digital enterprise to meet customer expectations and better manage every piece of their operation – from inventory to service fees," said Dorothy Creamer, senior research analyst, Hospitality and Travel Digital Transformation Strategies at IDC. "Giving customers choice in payments is important, but it can often come at a heavy price tag for restaurant operators in an already difficult operating environment. Transparency in fee structures and having a single provider for POS and payment processing support can reduce complexity and potentially improve margins."

Payments without the hidden fees pain

Restaurant payment processing costs can vary widely between payment providers and card or payment types. Compliance, reporting, and service fees can make it difficult for restaurants to estimate and factor these costs into their financial planning. Oracle is working with Adyen, a global financial technology platform and member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), to bring Oracle Payment Cloud Service to market with a fixed rate pricing model that enables restauranteurs to anticipate exactly how much they will pay for every transaction – regardless of payment method used. There are no additional service or convenience fees, and no commitment to a long-term contract or monthly minimums. This means businesses only pay for the services they use as their business grows.

"We're working with Oracle to help them bring payments in-house and offer their customers a complete solution via our Adyen for Platforms product," said Roleant Pins, chief commercial officer, Adyen. "We're excited about the present opportunity and the future aspiration to expand this offer to their global customer base."

Integrated with Oracle MICROS Simphony restaurant POS system, Payment Cloud Service gives brands a single source for hardware, software, account and financial services, and support - covering their entire range of restaurant needs. This includes help setting up menus, processing payments, and analyzing margin performance. All transactional and payment data is directly imported into a single analytics dashboard so that restaurants can forecast revenue, profits, and cash flow accurately and in real-time.

"Hidden fees and long-term contracts have long been an issue with payment processors in the food and beverage industry with many providers capitalizing at the expense of independent operators who often already run on thin margins," said Simon de Montfort Walker, senior vice president and general manager, Oracle Food and Beverage. "With the Oracle Payment Cloud Service's transparent fixed 'pay-as-you-go' pricing model we have eliminated those concerns and provided restaurants a one-stop-shop for their entire restaurant technology and payment processing needs."

Oracle Payment Cloud Service is available today in the US. Learn more at: https://www.oracle.com/industries/food-beverage/

Oracle Food and Beverage, formerly MICROS, brings 40 years of experience in providing software and hardware solutions to restaurants, bars, pubs, clubs, coffee shops, cafes, stadiums, and theme parks. Thousands of operators, both large and small, around the world are using Oracle technology to deliver exceptional guest experiences, maximize sales, and reduce running costs.

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

