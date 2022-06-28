MedStar Health and USA Lacrosse prep for summer competition of premier female athletes from around the globe starting this week

MedStar Health and USA Lacrosse prep for summer competition of premier female athletes from around the globe starting this week

MedStar Health Sports Medicine to provide medical coverage during 'Summer of Lacrosse'

BALTIMORE, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In partnership with USA Lacrosse, MedStar Health sports medicine experts will provide continuous medical coverage when the world's best female lacrosse players from a record 30 countries gather in Baltimore for a summer-long series of games that includes international lacrosse competition. Leading the team coverage is Richard Y. Hinton, MD, orthopedic surgeon, director of national teams' care, and MedStar Health liaison to USA Lacrosse. Competitions are as follows:

U.S. Women’s Lacrosse takes on Team Canada at USA Lacrosse headquarters in Sparks Glencoe, Md., in the fall of 2021. (PRNewswire)

"The World Lacrosse Women's Championship is really like the Olympics of lacrosse," said Dr. Hinton. "This competition only happens every four years. It's a very exciting time to host the games at Towson University, particularly since it's only the third time ever that this contest will be held in the United States. Covering this level of competition and international exposure speaks to the vast experience MedStar Health Sports Medicine has in understanding the mechanics of lacrosse-specific injury, injury prevention, and treatment."

Athletic trainer Kellie Loehr, MS, ATC, community liaison for MedStar Health Sports Medicine, will preside as medical director over the games. Loehr is also the head athletic trainer at USA Lacrosse. "We are excited to host the women's world championship teams and to connect with a variety of healthcare providers from around the world this summer," said Loehr. "MedStar Health has assembled an incredible group of multidisciplinary providers, including athletic trainers, physical therapists, and physicians to support the events and to work with the top lacrosse players from their respective countries."

MedStar Health Sports Medicine Physician Kari Kindschi, MD, will serve as event medical officer. Board certified in family medicine and fellowship-trained in sports medicine, Dr. Kindschi specializes in musculoskeletal conditions and medical issues that are specific to sports and exercise in athletes of all ages. "We look forward to the fast-paced, elite level of play and the culture and spirit that each of these teams will bring to Maryland this summer."

Jay Dyer, a certified strength and conditioning specialist and director of Sports Performance for MedStar Health, will provide strength and conditioning and wellness services for all the national teams.

"By working on speed, agility, power, strength, flexibility, and coordination we hope to avoid injuries," said Dyer, who has been coaching elite athletes with MedStar Health since 2004.

In addition to these premier women's lacrosse events, MedStar Health sports medicine experts will work to prevent and treat injuries in lacrosse players all summer including:

U.S. Women's Senior Team Training

U.S. Men's U21 Team Training, World Championship in Limerick, IRL Aug. 2022

U.S. Men's Senior Team Tryouts

U.S. Men's and Women's 6's Team Training and World Games Championship in Birmingham, Alabama

USA Lacrosse National Team Development Program Regional Tryouts and Team Combine at USA Lacrosse

MedStar Health (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MedStar Health