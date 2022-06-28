McCann Earns Double Awards for Best Project, Goes Four-Straight in Best Casino Category

WALLINGFORD, Conn., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- McCann Systems is thrilled to continue its award-winning ways, taking home top honors in two categories in the Commercial Integrator 2022 Integration Awards. The independent panel of judges focused on the installation, customer reaction, and solution provided by each technology integration.

Best Casino, an award McCann Systems has won four consecutive times since 2019, was bestowed upon DraftKings Sportsbook at Foxwoods Resort Casino. The new DraftKings sportsbook is the most immersive in the area featuring 12,000 square feet of non-stop live sports interaction, including a racebook, two full bars, and a 250-table restaurant. The centerpiece of the stadium-like experience is the massive LED video wall. At 50 feet by 30 feet and backing the main level bar, there's no missing the MVP of DraftKings' 12th permanent sportsbook build.

McCann's Proscenium demo space in Edison, NJ, a full-scale installation of the connected studio environment, earned Best Small Office installation. The live, in-the-round experience allows you to connect meaningfully with your team, whether in an educational, higher-ed, corporate, or governmental setting. McCann Systems installed a full-scale Proscenium space in its own small office for client use and connecting with McCann team members across the country.

Editor-in-chief of Commercial Integrator, Dan Ferrisi, says, "Across all the judging criteria — installation, customer reaction, and solution — this year's crop of nominees shone as beacons of what the integration community can achieve." Matt Wilson, Director of Marketing at McCann Systems, added, "McCann will continue to push the boundaries of what audiovisual technology, a talented team, and architecture can do together. We're excited that Commercial Integrator and its audience continue to cheer us on."

McCann Systems, founded in 1996, was established to design, integrate, and elevate innovative audiovisual technologies and communications solutions for companies worldwide. In-house AVIXA CTS experts create a strong national footprint with a global reach, spanning North America with regional design and service offices. Connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

