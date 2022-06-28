EY awarded seven 2022 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards

Awards include recognition in advisory services, artificial intelligence, security, sales, automation, and country partner categories

LONDON, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The EY organization today proudly announces being awarded seven 2022 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards. The accolades include:

EY - Building a better working world (PRNewsFoto/EY) (PRNewsfoto/EY) (PRNewsfoto/EY) (PRNewswire)

Global Advisory Services Partner of the Year for the third consecutive year

Global AI Partner of the Year

Global Security Partner of the Year

Global D365 Sales Partner of the Year

Global Power Automate Partner of the Year

Country/Region Partner of the Year for Australia and Hong Kong

The EY organization was also recognized as a global finalist in the PowerApps and Sustainability Changemaker categories, the Global Defense & Intelligence category for the organization's work in Chile, and the Customer Experience category for implementation of its Tax and Finance Operate solution.

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards acknowledge Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based applications, services and devices during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 3,900 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide.

Jim Little, EY Global Microsoft Alliance Leader, says:

"By collaborating with and leveraging Microsoft teams and technologies, EY teams have been able to supercharge business and data-driven transformations for clients, helping them meet today's challenges head on. Being honored with seven different awards, including Global Advisory Services Partner of the Year for the third year in a row, is a testament to the work being done by EY teams all over the world to unlock long-term value and exponential results for clients by combining innovative solutions powered by Microsoft technologies with business ingenuity and industry experience."

Nick Parker, Corporate Vice President of Global Partner Solutions at Microsoft, says:

"I am honored to announce the winners and finalists of the 2022 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards. These partners were outstanding among the exceptional pool of nominees and I'm continuously impressed by their innovative use of Microsoft Cloud technologies and the impact for their customers."

Additional information about the criteria and submissions for the awards can be found, here.

For more information, please visit ey.com/microsoft.

About EY

EY exists to build a better working world, helping create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets.

Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate.

Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

This news release has been issued by EYGM Limited, a member of the global EY organization that also does not provide any services to clients.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE EY