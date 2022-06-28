Aesthetic Medicine Destination Sisu Clinic Marks US Expansion with Opening of Miami Location

The practice unveils its first US location at The Shops at Merrick Park in Coral Gables

MIAMI, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sisu Clinic , a doctor-led aesthetic medicine destination offering a comprehensive range of advanced non-surgical beauty treatments, is pleased to announce the opening of its first US location today at The Shops at Merrick Park in Coral Gables, FL. Having established a solid foundation for the business with 14 clinics across Ireland and the UK, this opening signals Sisu Clinic's expansion into the US market, with plans for rapid development over the next few years.

Sisu Clinic (PRNewswire)

"Over the past several years, we've built an exceptional practice in Ireland and Northern Ireland and have long had our sights set on US expansion," said Pat Phelan, Sisu Clinic CEO and co-founder. "Miami marks the first of many clinics we plan to introduce into the US market this year and we are thrilled to introduce our clinic and our mission to empower patients to overcome their physical insecurities and live their best lives in this vibrant city.

Since its inception in 2018, Sisu has obsessed over setting a new standard for the patient experience in cosmetic medical treatment, where people seeking treatment are often treated as consumers rather than patients. Their team is committed to ensuring the medical integrity of their practice, as reflected within their development of a rigorous hiring criteria and consistent investment in highly specialized training that evolves their universal techniques and protocols for administering treatment.

"What sets Sisu Clinic apart from other cosmetic medical practices and competitors is our patient-centric, empathetic approach to care," said Dr. Brian Cotter, co-founder and global medical director. "We take great efforts to ensure that our medical providers are trained to focus on the individual needs of each patient in an environment that offers a safe, professional experience, and we are excited to introduce this standard for care to the US."

The new Sisu Clinic Merrick Park location will offer best-in-class services with a hyperfocus on botox and dermal fillers, as well as permanent fat reduction and a collection of Sisu exclusive treatments tailored to the discerning individual and designed to refresh and restore the patient's natural beauty with timeless results.

In celebration of the first US Sisu Clinic location, Sisu is offering all new patients $100 off of their first treatment if booked by Sunday, July 31, 2022. To redeem, simply book a consultation online or by phone at (786) 635-1565, and mention this offer when arriving for your appointment. Terms and conditions apply.

Sisu Merrick Park is located at The Shops at Merrick Park, 358 San Lorenzo Avenue, Suite 2400, neighboring Neiman Marcus.To book an appointment or learn more visit sisuclinic.com .

About Sisu Clinic:

Sisu Clinic is a doctor-led cosmetic medicine destination offering a comprehensive range of advanced beauty treatments—including botox, dermal fillers, skin boosters and more. Sisu was created with the singular purpose of setting a new standard in aesthetic medical patient care by putting patients first. With 14 clinics across Ireland and Northern Ireland, Sisu is committed to administering a human-centric, empathic approach to care when administering bespoke, nonsurgical treatments based on patients' unique needs, desires and individual physiology. Sisu was created in 2018 in collaboration between veteran tech start-up entrepreneur and CEO Pat Phelan, with brothers Dr James Cotter and Dr Brian Cotter. To date, Sisu has raised $11 million, including a $5.5 million round to support the US expansion.

