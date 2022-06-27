GREENBERG JOINS EFFORT TO RECALL DA GEORGE GASCON

LOS ANGELES, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Richie Greenberg, founder of the movement which succeeded in recalling San Francisco's district attorney Chesa Boudin earlier this month, has joined the effort to recall embattled Los Angeles DA George Gascon.

Richie Greenberg joins the effort to recall embattled Los Angeles district attorney George Gascón just weeks after the successful recall of San Francisco's DA Chesa Boudin. (PRNewswire)

In Los Angeles, Greenberg is meeting with leaders of the committee undertaking the Gascon recall to provide consulting and support. Radio ads sponsored by Greenberg have played over the past week to remind voters of the looming deadline to officially qualify Gascon's recall.

"There is so much in common between Chesa Boudin and George Gascon in terms of their failures, their egregious dereliction of duty, their radical, dangerous, anti-accountability policies and the resulting voter anger," explains Greenberg. "There were many lessons learned and messaging tactics used in San Francisco with the Boudin recall which I will share with the Gascon recall committee to best position them to win in Los Angeles as well."

The George Gascon recall effort is still in the signature gathering phase which concludes July 6th. The committee has already surpassed the required number of petition signers but needs a "cushion" above that threshold to account for any number of invalid signatures that could lower the tally overall during the verification process. Speaking last Friday on local KABC talk radio, Greenberg urged listeners to get their signed petitions to the committee as soon as possible. He also had a message for other cities' voters who may be facing progressive "rogue" DA elections. "Never trust a candidate who has no actual experience in prosecuting a criminal through trial, conviction and sentencing. These 'Public Defender-turned District Attorney' candidates, or indeed any candidate backed by George Soros, must never be taken seriously. It's a recipe for disaster. Take it from us in San Francisco and now in Los Angeles."

Richie Greenberg is a political commentator, and Independent activist based in San Francisco.

Media contact: Richie Greenberg press@richiegreenberg.org

Website: GreenbergNation.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Richie Greenberg