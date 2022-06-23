Peroni® Partners With Luxury Fragrance Brand Ellis Brooklyn To Bring The Scents And Sips Of Italy To Life This Summer

Reimagining the spritz season, Peroni and Ellis Brooklyn have teamed up to create a collection of fragrances and cocktail recipes designed to transport you to Italy with every "spritz."

CHICAGO, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Peroni Nastro Azzurro, a premium Italian birra, and Ellis Brooklyn, a luxury fragrance brand, announce the release of their summer partnership - The Italian Spritz Collection. The Italian Spritz Collection is a curated six pack of gender neutral scents by Ellis Brooklyn, each paired with the tasting notes of a Peroni or Peroni-infused spritz cocktail. Reimagining the spritz, a summer staple, Peroni and Ellis Brooklyn are bringing Italian smells and sips to life in a way only these two brands can through a sensory experience - transporting fans to Italy with every "spritz".

"Whether you're traveling to Italy this summer or having a staycation while dreaming of the Amalfi Coast, our partnership with Ellis Brooklyn gives spritz season a unique twist, taking you on a idyllic Italian vacation wherever your summer plans may bring you," said Joy Ghosh, VP of Above Premium Beer & FMB at Molson Coors Beverage Company. "The spritz is a staple of Italy and the summer season, and we're proud to partner with a brand that has the same passion for "spritz" as we do to help bring it to life through scent and taste."

The Italian Spritz Collection comes in a Peroni-inspired dopp kit which includes the Italian brand's signature design elements, including the traditional blue and white stripe design on the travel bag, as well as nods to the iconic Peroni blue ribbon. Inside each kit, fans will find a special sensory guide, taking them on a journey through Italy with each of the six Ellis Brooklyn fragrances paired with a Peroni-inspired spritz cocktail and Italian locale.

"As we head into summer, we're excited to offer this kit to fans, encouraging them to live every moment with each "spritz", and allowing their senses to be the guide they need to experience Italy without ever having to hop on a plane," said Bee Shapiro, Founder of Ellis Brooklyn. "Each of our fragrances are meant to take you on a sensory journey, and when paired with the tasting notes of a Peroni or Peroni-infused spritz cocktail, the little moments are elevated."

For those 21+ and looking to purchase this one-of-a-kind collection, kits will be available on EllisBrooklyn.com beginning today, with a SRP of $140, and will be available in limited quantities. Peroni and its Brand Developers will also be bringing The Italian Spritz Collection to life in on-premise accounts and key cities across the country during the summer months.

About Peroni Nastro Azzurro

As Italy's premier beer, Peroni Nastro Azzurro is a timeless classic that embodies the best in Italian craftsmanship and sophistication. Born in 1963 during a trailblazing era that brought Italian style and creativity to the global stage, Peroni is a pale, golden lager with a crisp, refreshing taste, balanced aroma and notes of citrus and spice. Arriving in the United States in 2005, and enjoyed across six continents today, the iconic Italian beer has consistently won over tastemakers and trendsetters looking for a fresh, clean beer to complement their style. Follow along on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @PeroniUSA.

About Ellis Brooklyn

Ellis Brooklyn was created in 2015 by Bee Shapiro, a Williamsburg mom looking for clean and sophisticated fragrance options as well as a beauty columnist for The New York Times. The fragrance and body care line features sophisticated, multilayered scents crafted with care in small batches. The eau de parfums are phthalates-free, paraben-free, PETA certified vegan and cruelty-free, sustainably sourced, eco-friendly, and utterly luxurious. Today, Ellis Brooklyn is an award-winning leader in the high-growth clean prestige fragrance market.

