NIRI Philadelphia Elects New Board Members for 2022/2023 Season

PHILADELPHIA, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Philadelphia Chapter of NIRI: The Association for Investor Relations announced that its members have elected the following individuals to serve on the Board of Directors for a twelve-month term beginning in June 2022:

President

Alex Whitelam, IRC

Head of Investor Relations

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation

Executive Vice President

Garrett Low

Managing Director

Nasdaq Corporate Services

Vice President, Treasurer

Christiane Pelz

Vice President, Investor Relations & Treasury

Five Below, Inc.

Vice President, Membership

Adam Daney

Manager, Investor Relations

Novovure

Vice President, Programs

Edward Barger

Director, Investor

RelationsOrganon

Vice President, Marketing

Rebecca Gardy, IRC

Senior Vice President, Chief Investor Relations Officer

Campbell Soup Company

Vice President, Technology

Rose Zu, CFA

Director, Investor Relations

AmerisourceBergen

Vice President, Communications

Nahla A. Azmy, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Financial Communications

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.

Advocacy Ambassador

Joe Hassett

Senior Vice President

Gregory FCA Communications

Advisor

Mark Donohue, IRC

Vice President, Investor Relations

Clarivate Plc.

Immediate Past President

Lisa Caperelli

Vice President, Investor Relations

Arbutus Biopharma Corp.

"The role of Investor Relations is becoming increasingly more dynamic, as companies face new challenges and everchanging stakeholder demands. The NIRI Philadelphia Chapter is focused on providing its members with the tools and opportunities to learn, adapt, network and grow in their profession, delivering greater value for their organizations," said NIRI Philadelphia Chapter President Alex Whitelam. "The chapter owes a great deal of gratitude to Lisa Caperelli for her leadership through the pandemic over the last two years. Lisa led the charge in building a strong a foundation for future growth. We look forward to further enhancing the chapter's programming and events, with the goal of increasing our membership and driving our next level of success."

About the NIRI Philadelphia Chapter



NIRI Philadelphia, formed in 1971, is a professional association of investor relations officers, communicators, consultants and providers serving organizations in the Greater Philadelphia area. NIRI Philadelphia includes members from a variety of industries and market cap sizes who are responsible for communications between their organizations, the investing public, and the financial community. NIRI Philadelphia's goal is to provide its members the resources needed to be strategic leaders in their organizations.

About NIRI: The Association for Investor Relations



Founded in 1969, NIRI is the professional association of corporate officers and investor relations consultants responsible for communication among corporate management, shareholders, securities analysts and other financial community constituents. The largest professional investor relations association in the world, NIRI's more than 2,800 members represent over 1,350 publicly held companies with more than $7 trillion in stock market capitalization.

View original content:

SOURCE NIRI Philadelphia Chapter