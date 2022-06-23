Mason celebrates 40th anniversary and upgrades their office space this summer!

Mason Investment Advisory Services, Inc., turns 40 this year and is moving to an upgraded office space. The company plans to maintain in-office presence.

RESTON, Va., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mason Investment Advisory Services, Inc., a Reston, VA based registered investment advisory firm, is excited to celebrate its 40th anniversary this summer and will move to a new and upgraded office location next week. While some firms have chosen to move to a 100% virtual workplace, Mason believes that it is still important to maintain a physical office presence while also allowing for the flexibility of remote work. Mason's new headquarters will be in the Reston Town Center outside of Washington, DC.

Mason Investment Advisory Services, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Mason Investment Advisory Services, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

As Mason celebrates its special anniversary, we are taking the opportunity to say thank you to our private and institutional clients. Mason staff find it rewarding to be able to continue to work with many of our original private clients, their family members, children, and grandchildren. Mason is also very appreciative of its original and newer institutional client staff, committees, and boards. Mason's Founder and Chairman, William N. Mason, III, said that "as fiduciaries, we are committed to objectivity, which keeps our focus exactly where it should be – on our clients." As an independent firm with no proprietary products, Mason holds its work to the highest fiduciary standards.

As Mason has grown its reputation, expanded its client base, and increased its assets under management, it has also increased its business profile among investment advisory companies. Over the last year, Mason crossed $11 billion in assets under management for the first time, and was listed at number 13 on both the Barron's Top 100 Institutional Consulting Teams list and the CNBC FA 100 list. Mason is extremely proud to be recognized by both Barron's and CNBC and believe that it is a testament to Mason's service model and its clients' trust and commitment to Mason's brand of wealth management.

Please click the following links for more information about Mason, its private client practice, and or its institutional client practice.

Founded in 1982, Mason works with private individuals, families, and institutions (foundations, endowments, corporate funds, and retirement plans) in more than 40 states, is independently held, and does not create any proprietary products. Mason has over $11 billion in assets under management and aggregated/reporting only assets. Mason is an investment advisor registered with the SEC. Please note that SEC registration does not constitute an endorsement of the firm by the Commissioner, nor does it indicate that the firm's advisors have attained a particular level of skill or ability.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mason Investment Advisory Services, Inc.