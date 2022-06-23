FEND Launches Foldable Bike Helmet on Kickstarter over 350% Funded

NEW YORK, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FEND , an independent design team led by New York City bike commuters, announced today the launch of the new ultra-compact FEND SUPER. The innovative design offers the world's first ultra-compact bike helmet with ultra-bright lights designed to exceed US CPSC and European EN1078 safety standards for bicycles, scooters, skateboards, and e-bikes under 20 mph.

The company's first helmet, created by the founder in the wake of a serious bike accident in New York City, was honored by the Red Dot and Edison Design Awards. FEND SUPER offers safety and convenience for daily commuters and weekend riders, at an affordable price. The FEND SUPER, which includes new safety light features, was fully funded on Kickstarter in just 4 hours and has raised over three times the project goal. The helmet's sleek new design folds to 50% of its size, making it easy to store in a backpack or bag.

"The FEND SUPER is revolutionizing rider safety for micro-mobility users. We are reimagining what a helmet can be while helping riders get to where they are going safely," said Christian Von Heifner, FEND Co-Founder, and Design Engineer. "We are dedicated to helping improve the future of city mobility, with an ultra-portable, comfortable helmet that riders want to wear."

The FEND SUPER features a durable ABS shell and high-impact EPS core. Ultra-bright, rechargeable lights improve rider visibility up to 800 meters away. To improve comfort in all seasons, the helmet features 12 airflow vents, soft foam pads, and adjustable straps. FEND donates 1% of annual sales towards non-profit organizations supporting environmental solutions as a member of 1% for the Planet.

To learn more about the FEND SUPER and join the company's mission to make riding safer, click here.

About FEND

FEND has radically changed the helmet experience by creating an award-winning folding helmet that fits all lifestyles. Based in NYC, FEND focuses on innovation, safety, and design with the belief in the future of cities and conscious mobility. FEND aims to make it easier and safer to ride and to leave our environment better than when we found it. The FEND folding helmet will change the way you ride. The road awaits...

