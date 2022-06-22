Registration Is Open for SCTE® Cable-Tec Expo® 2022

EXTON, Pa. , June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attendee registration opens today for SCTE® Cable-Tec Expo® 2022. Co-chaired this year by Comcast Cable President and CEO David Watson and Liberty Global Vice-chairman and CEO Michael Fries, Expo 2022 will take place September 19-22 in Philadelphia, PA. Attendees can now register at Expo.scte.org.

The Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE®), a CableLabs® subsidiary, is excitedly preparing to reunite thousands of professionals in person for the first time since Expo 2019. Expo 2022 assembles more than 100 hours of learning with preeminent experts and thought leaders in addition to hundreds of innovative vendors with trailblazing technology solutions.

The annual Fall Technical Forum is jam-packed with subject matter experts presenting a showcase of current innovation, forward-looking technologies, and the solutions helping to power the industry's 10G platform and advance its technical foundation. One-hundred and twenty-eight papers will be presented, sorted into 57 sessions across 13 categories, as selected by the SCTE® Cable-Tec Expo® 2022 Program Committee, co-chaired by Comcast Cable SVP of Technology, Environments & Strategy Sherita Ceasar and Liberty Global VP of Technology Bill Warga. Three new tracks have been added for Expo 2022: DevOps & Agile; Software Development, Automation, and Tooling; and Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning.

Known globally as the preeminent venue for thought leadership, engineering innovation, and pioneering business insights, Expo 2022 will combine the best elements of an on-site experience with compelling streaming content, which will also be made available post event to full conference attendees.

As the premier media partner for Expo 2022, Pipeline magazine will provide event-based distribution of content, press releases, and the show daily. Exhibitors also will be able to extend the reach of their media services through Pipeline's global platform, audience, and digital distribution services. Show participants can request additional information about event services by contacting Pipeline at info@pipelinepub.com.

Exhibitor and sponsorship opportunities are still available at https://expo.scte.org/exhibitor-info/.

About SCTE® Cable-Tec Expo®

SCTE® Cable-Tec Expo® is the preeminent venue for thought leadership, engineering innovation and dealmaking within the broadband telecommunications industry. Hosted by the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE), a subsidiary of CableLabs®, Expo 2022 will be hosted in Philadelphia, PA, September 19-22 and chaired by industry leaders Comcast Cable President and CEO David Watson and Liberty Global Vice-chairman and CEO Michael Fries. The most compelling technologies that are building the future of cable telecommunications will be on display as we celebrate collaboration and "Creating Infinite Possibilities," the theme for Expo 2022. More information at expo.scte.org.

About SCTE®, a subsidiary of CableLabs®

SCTE is shaping the future of connectivity. Through technological leadership and innovation, SCTE has served as the applied science leader for the cable telecommunications industry for more than five decades. As a not-for-profit member organization, SCTE moves member companies forward through continuous training for the workforce of tomorrow and by putting leaders into the conversations that matter. SCTE is the force behind the annual SCTE Cable-Tec Expo®, the largest cable telecommunications and technology tradeshow in the Americas. Learn more at www.scte.org .

SOURCE Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE)