SS&C ALPS Advisors Welcomes 4 O'Shares ETFs to the Lineup

WINDSOR, Conn and DENVER, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced SS&C ALPS Advisors, an asset manager and wholly-owned subsidiary of SS&C, added the following O'Shares ETFs to its ETF offerings:

ALPS | O'Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (OUSA)

ALPS | O'Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF (OUSM)

ALPS | O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (OGIG)

ALPS | O'Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF (OEUR)

The ETFs are converting to the ALPS lineup following the completion of SS&C's acquisition of O'Shares ETFs.

"These ETFs are differentiated strategies and core allocations for my family wealth. The quality dividend growth strategies are designed to reduce risk and exposure to stress events by avoiding lower-quality stocks. In addition, our thematic strategy is focused on internet and tech stocks selected for strong revenue growth, providing a portfolio of stocks with almost 100% more revenue growth than generic growth indexes," said Kevin O'Leary, Chairman of O'Shares. "We look forward to working with SS&C ALPS leadership and sales teams to support the growth of the funds in all markets across the country."

The ALPS | O'Shares ETFs are designed for investors with objectives ranging from wealth preservation and income to growth and capital appreciation. Each ALPS | O'Shares ETF reflects a rules-based investment philosophy, including quality as an essential characteristic, with profitability measures, cash earnings and strong balance sheets.

"The seasoned O'Shares quality and dividend methodology strengthen our set of strategic building blocks for delivering investment solutions to improve investment outcomes," said Laton Spahr*, President of SS&C ALPS Advisors. "The O'Shares ETFs complement our existing income and thematic ETF investment principles."

* Laton Spahr is a Registered Representative of ALPS Distributors, Inc.

Important Disclosures

An investor should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus containing this and other information, call 1-866-759-5679 or visit www.alpsfunds.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Shares are not individually redeemable. Investors buy and sell shares on a secondary market. Only market makers or "authorized participants" may trade directly with the Fund, typically in blocks of 5,000, 25,000 or 50,000 shares.

All investments are subject to risks, including the loss of money and the possible loss of the entire principal amount invested. Additional information regarding the risks of this investment is available in the prospectus.

Effective 6/17/2022, the O'Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF reorganized into the ALPS | O'Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF, the O'Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF reorganized into the ALPS | O'Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF, the O'Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF reorganized into the ALPS | O'Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF and the O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF reorganized into the ALPS | O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF.

The Funds employ a "passive management" - or indexing - investment approach and seek investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) generally to the performance of their underlying indices. Unlike many investment companies, the Funds are not "actively" managed. Therefore, they would not necessarily sell or buy a security unless that security is removed from or added to their underlying indices, respectively.

ALPS Advisors, Inc., ALPS Distributors, Inc. and ALPS Portfolio Solutions Distributor, Inc., affiliated entities, are unaffiliated with O'Shares Investment Advisers, LLC.

ALPS Portfolio Solutions Distributor, Inc. is the distributor for the Funds.

Not FDIC Insured • No Bank Guarantee • May Lose Value.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale, and technology. Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

About SS&C ALPS Advisors

SS&C ALPS Advisors, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SS&C Technologies, Inc., is a leading provider of investment products for advisors and institutions. Headquartered in Denver, CO with over $19 billion under management as of March 31, 2022, SS&C ALPS Advisors is an open architecture boutique investment manager offering portfolio building blocks, active insight and an unwavering drive to guide clients to investment outcomes across sustainable income, thematic and alternative growth strategies. For more information, visit www.alpsfunds.com.

About O'Shares Investments

O'Shares Investments is an independent index provider of innovative, rules-based investment solutions for long-term wealth management. Our customized index strategies reflect an emphasis on quality across our family of investment indexes and are designed for asset managers, advisors and investors.

