P01NT, a utility NFT, curate the world in a DAO way

NEW YORK, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BCA Labs announced to sponsor the 4th NFT·NYC 2022, and from June 18 to 23, a series of digital artworks will be presented by BCA Labs at The BLANC Art Space in New York, including "Take Off," "NTDD-1," and of course the "P01NT" Project. P01NT was also honourably invited to Consensus 2022 by CoinDesk's MetaGala, where 9 pieces of P01NT NFTs were presented and ultimately auctioned off. Through the Giving Block, the funds raised from the auction will be used to support the next generation of web3 entrepreneurs. BCA Labs will host various NFT theme satellite events in the following week, covering a wide range of topics including NFT, community culture, Soulbound, DAO, GenZ, decentralized curation, etc.

Although people have developed diverse features for NFTs today, most NFT collectors are inclined to use NFTs as a "social-networking tool", an innovative way to meet new friends. When people have fulfilled a wish to showcase collections in the private domain, they will gradually have the desire to display their collections to a wider audience. Thus, our new design of P01NT.co may provide the perfect solution.

Every P01NT NFT corresponds to a display block space, upon users' acquisition of P01NT NFTs, holders can find a booth on P01NT.co to exhibit the NFT from their wallet of their own choice. P01NT holders can divide their interactive and combinatorial NFT art pieces into three dimensions: point, line, and plane. The curatorial process will not only be presented online, but also every digital alteration will be mapped, recorded and shown at the offline exhibit.

To introduce the rules of the "game", first and foremost, users can easily add and exhibit any type of NFT into the "P01NT". The second dimension is formed as individual "points" enjoin into "lines" of "points", where every user is a key participant and they may impact the layout of the exhibit, either as an individual curator or by jointly creating the space with others. The last dimension takes "lines" and creates a "plane" where triangles, circles, squares, and rectangles take shape, and become the final carriers of user's artwork. In other words, P01NT can not only act as a canvas for displaying the NFTs, they also incorporate the rarity features and showcase the combinatorial features of their NFTs.

To be more specific about the alignment design, if the booth is in the "plane" series, then users can form a 2x2, or even larger booth in the overall exhibit. As each individual collector chooses the placement of their own NFT, they are also creating a new curatorial experience by merging their work with that of others. It will be possible to see a BAYC exhibited alongside an unknown sketch, or someone else may buy the booth space around BAYC, building a frame around them. This two-dimensional plane becomes an interactive bridge between one and the other collector, without knowing or communicating with each other in the real world, they can convey interests and share ideas with people at any part of the world on P01NT.

In this current era of the creator economy, the emergence of P01NT has broken the traditional barriers between artists, collectors, curators, and patrons. It is much simpler to become a creator to showcase NFT artworks to the world, a curator to find undiscovered "treasures", or even a patron and leave the mark and influence of digital identity across the globe.

The concept of P01NT's collective curation provides every ordinary users the opportunity to participate in the creation of art. Furthermore P01NT becomes the role of the user's entry pass to step their first step into BCA's meta-verse.

P01NT Rights and Interests

The Bitcoin 2022 MIAMI stop was the first time that P01NT has taken on a mission of bringing the wishes of these NFTs' holders to "Say Hi" to the public, it marked the beginning of the global tour of "P01NT". P01NT's mission is just like its name, making a point to endow every NFT holder with the privileges of curating their own art exhibition. With the step of a simple wallet connection, everyone can bring their NFT artwork to every point of the globe where "P01NT" exists.

P01NT will keep encouraging new kinds of NFT exhibitions to emerge and interact with new pass holders to stimulate DAU growth, through the "show-to-earn" logic. For instance, the participation of artists and holders in curatorial profit sharing.

BCA will be dedicated to build and empower P01NT community continuously. The P01NT Blue Chip community will not only be able to participate in the collective curation with young rising artists, BCA Gallery Shanghai will host several flash salons offline to meet holders' needs.

Curate NFTs in a DAO way

There are more and more exciting new projects empowered with the idea of DAOs. Although NFTs have always been related, the full potential of the social attributes that NFTs carries have not yet been fully discovered or acknowledged especially on the level of NFT applications. The P01NT project combined DAO's democratic and egalitarian form together with NFT art, allowing all users to take part in the art creation process.

P01NT's root of origin began with the concept of the DAO and continued to experiment through various NFT art. From the perspective of curation, it empowers casual users to become more creative and gives all pass holders the opportunity to participate in the creation process. Every P01NT holders serve as a governor of the chain nodes, their participation in the curation is just like the decision-making process and the ecological creation of DAO. Every move will be recorded on the blockchain, and all the dynamics will be reflected on this unified "canvas" as an integrity to light up the booth in every P01NT world journey and in the whole crypto universe.

