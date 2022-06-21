EVOLVEDMD AND ROVICARE ANNOUNCE COLLABORATION TO TRANSFORM PATIENT CARE COORDINATION

PHOENIX, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Committed to achieving efficiency, transparency, and increased patient satisfaction, Phoenix-based Rovicare, a leading care management company, is proud to announce its new partnership with leading behavioral health integration company evolvedMD. Through this collaboration, Rovicare's innovative cloud-based medical software will support and enhance evolvedMD's services to drive improved outcomes for both patients and providers.

"The past several years has challenged us as healthcare professionals to reimagine healthcare so we can improve access and better serve patients. Rovicare is doing its part with its digital platform to streamline processes, communication, and care," said Pankaj (PJ) Likhmania, CEO of Rovicare. "Knowing that integrated care is the future, we're thrilled to support evolvedMD's services with our technology so we can collaboratively reimagine the healthcare experience for all."

evolvedMD's Care Coordination team, a key component in the company's enhanced Psychiatric Collaborative Care Model, will leverage Rovicare's digital platform to help manage its patients' journeys through the care continuum. The software will enable the Care Coordination team to improve SDOH outreach and connection, increase access to critical resources and services, and ultimately provide value-based care.

"Rovicare's commitment to removing barriers and streamlining care coordination to create lasting value aligns with our mission to reimagine behavioral health," said Dr. Ruth Nutting, Director of Clinical Programs at evolvedMD. "Our Care Coordination team has done exceptional work over the years serving our patients, and I'm confident that Rovicare's innovative technology will put us on a faster track to realizing that mission while helping us better align to value-based care."

evolvedMD will begin its transition to using Rovicare's digital platform to better serve both patients and providers in the coming weeks. For more information, please visit evolvedMD.com to learn how your primary care practice can integrate behavioral health services.

evolvedMD

Launched in 2017, evolvedMD is leading the integration of behavioral health services in modern primary care. Uniquely upfront and ongoing, our distinctive model places behavioral health specialists onsite within a practice. evolvedMD offers an economically viable and better way to integrate behavioral health that ultimately drives improved patient outcomes.

Rovicare

Rovicare is a digital platform that automates patient transitions and care coordination. Rovicare engages all stakeholders throughout a patient's care journey along the care continuum and drastically improves patient outcomes and their experience. Rovicare addresses bottlenecks and inefficiencies that lead to delayed access to care, patient dissatisfaction, avoidable readmissions, and poor partner accountability—all of which lead to increased costs, missed revenue opportunities for providers, and potentially detrimental outcomes for patients. Rovicare's mission is to reduce overall healthcare costs, make care more accessible to more people, and increase the quality of care for all patients. Based in Phoenix, Arizona, Rovicare is used by healthcare organizations across the United States spanning medical, behavioral, social determinants of health, ancillary services, technology-based services, and beyond.

