Richmond American Debuts New Community and Homes in Pueblo

Richmond American Debuts New Community and Homes in Pueblo

Potential homebuyers and agents are invited to an open house at Villa Bella!

PUEBLO, Colo., June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Colorado, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is pleased to announce that the new North Vista Highlands community is now open for sales out of the Villa Bella Sales Center.

MDC Richmond American Home Logo (PRNewsfoto/M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

The homebuilder is hosting an open house for both communities at the Villa Bella location, and potential buyers and agents are encouraged to stop by for model home tours, a complimentary lunch and a special prize drawing. The event will be on Saturday, June 25, from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m. (RichmondAmerican.com/VillaBella).

VILLA BELLA AT A GLANCE:

New ranch and two-story homes from the mid $300s

14 versatile floor plans

2 to 4 bedrooms, approx. 1,420 to 2,540 sq. ft.

Minutes away from I-25 and the CSU Pueblo campus

An abundance of parks, golf courses and outdoor recreation

NORTH VISTA HIGHLANDS AT A GLANCE:

New ranch and two-story homes from the $300s

Seven inspired floor plans, including some from the Seasons™ Collection

3 to 6 bedrooms, approx. 1,120 to 2,540 sq. ft.

Easy access to shopping, golf courses, recreation and schools, including CSU Pueblo

Close proximity to I-25

Those who choose to build a new home from the ground up at Villa Bella or North Vista Highlands will have the opportunity to work with professional design consultants to select colors, textures, finishes and fixtures for their new living spaces—a complimentary service!

The Villa Bella Sales Center is located at 2502 Torino Way in Pueblo.

Call 719.637.4751 to RSVP or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 220,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.